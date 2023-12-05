RTA endorses AED2.5 bn investment portfolio featuring 10 projects in partnership with private sector

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has endorsed the ‘Dubai Portfolio for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) (2024-2026),’ encompassing 10 projects with an estimated value of AED2.5 billion. The move is in line with Dubai Government's strategy to foster public-private partnerships aimed to boost the emirate's economic growth by expanding the role of the private sector in the development of infrastructure and the delivery of services.



His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said, “The endorsement of the Public-Private Partnership Portfolio stems from RTA’s commitment to enhancing partnership with the private sector and adopting top international practices. It seeks to map out a comprehensive framework to support public-private partnerships, improve the regulatory environment for long-term collaborations, introduce innovative solutions, and create new opportunities in the mobility and finance fields.



“RTA has a track record of pioneering experiences in constructing various infrastructure projects in the fields of roads and transport. Notable among these is the project to establish three comprehensive rest stops for trucks, along with 16 laybys for trucks strategically located across the emirate. The project is the first of its kind in the region.

“The list of renowned projects undertaken with the private sector includes an integrated bicycle network known as ‘Careem Bike Share.’ It supported RTA’s efforts to enhance the integration of multi-modal mobility means by facilitating individual mobility journeys and seamlessly connecting them with public transport options. The project contributes to sustainability in Dubai and encourages a healthy, active lifestyle among residents and tourists by offering alternative transportation choices and improving movement within communities.



“Other key partnership projects undertaken with the private sector include the logistics transportation platform project and securing international operators through partnership contracts for RTA's assets highlighted by the contract for the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro and Tram,” added Al Tayer.



Key Projects

Al Tayer detailed the projects listed in the Dubai Portfolio for Public-Private Partnerships that present genuine opportunities for entities and businesses. “Among these is the ‘Union 71’ project, a comprehensive residential and commercial complex adjacent to the Union Station of the Dubai Metro, a key interchange station between the Red and Green Lines. This urban transit-oriented development project integrates commercial & residential units and retail outlets with the underground metro station. With its proximity and accessibility to the metro, public buses, and marine transport stations, the project will serve and ease the mobility of mass transport riders from all spectrums of the community.



“The portfolio also comprises a multi-level parking terminal in Port Saeed & Al Karama, Deira Plaza; smart street lighting; aerial taxi; smart platforms for transport and rental vehicles; housing quarters for drivers in Al Khawaneej, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, and Jebel Ali; upgrading the commercial development at Al Karama Bus Station; and a sky garden suspended bridge over Dubai Creek.



"Promoting the public-private partnership (PPP) is crucial to uplifting Dubai's standing and appeal as an investors’ hub. It also contributes to improving the quality of public services, and facilitates the transfer of knowledge, expertise, and innovation from the private to the public sector,” concluded Al Tayer.

Captions:

- Mattar Al Tayer

- Union 71 Project, an integrated residential and commercial complex

- Aerial taxi, one of the key public-private partnership projects





