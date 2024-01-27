RTA obtains BSI certification in circular economy

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has obtained the BS 8001:2017 certification in circular economy from the British Standards Institution (BSI), marking it as the first government entity in the Middle East and North Africa to obtain such a certification. This accomplishment is in line with RTA’s strategic goals and objectives that promote sustainability as well as Dubai's future direction toward sustainable mobility and the circular economy.



Efforts in Circular Economy

“This international accolade was achieved through the efforts of the Assets Management Department, which educated 63 employees on the principles of circular economy and conducted awareness workshops. The Department also updated its Circular Economy Policy to align it with BS 8001:2017 and developed KPIs and an operating procedure for circular economy within the RTA. This includes assigning roles to circular economy coordinators across all agencies and sectors of RTA, which are responsible for presenting projects and initiatives that adhere to the circular economy and applying a flexible and sustainable business model. These efforts are reviewed and approved as part of the process for compiling the annual report on the performance of RTA’s circular economy,” said Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Asset at RTA’s Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.



This achievement aligns with the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and supports the Cabinet resolutions and initiatives to meet the new national environmental objectives. These include the implementation of the UAE’s circular economy agenda and adherence to the directives of the Executive Council of Dubai in the field of sustainability.



Implementation of Circular Economy Principles

“RTA is keen to implement the principles of circular economy across 11 initiatives and projects and was represented in the Circular Economy Committee led by the Supreme Council of Energy. The initiatives are notable for their adoption of sustainable business models centred around six key pillars, including reuse, recycling, and digital transformation. In the next phase, RTA will concentrate on developing green infrastructure and sustainable transportation in line with the UAE Circular Economy Policy focusing on the promotion of circular economy concepts across different sectors,” added Al Ramsi.







