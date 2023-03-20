RTA’s 112th Open Auction for Premium Plates yields AED38.2m

By E247

The first Open Auction for Distinctive Vehicle Number Plates this year held by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai on Saturday, March 18th raised AED38.21 million.

The sale topper was (AA15(, which was sold for AED 5,220,000 followed by (AA20) exchanged for AED 3,780,000. The plate (R76) was auctioned for AED1,880,000, (Y55555) brought back AED1,700,000, while (X6666) fetched AED1,320,000.

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this 112th Open Auction comprising of two, three, four and five digits of categories: (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z).

By offering distinctive licensing plates at open or online auctions, RTA follows well-rehearsed plans based on impartiality, transparency, and equal opportunities among number plate enthusiasts who are keen to acquire such plates through RTA's auctions. Such fancy numbers represent important occasions, symbols, events and milestones in the lives of their respective bidders.

These auctions are of great importance to RTA as they meet the aspirations and desires of a large segment of the public, hence RTA seeks to organise them according to the needs of the market. The ultimate objective is to make this segment of the community happy and satisfied with RTA’s services in this regard.

