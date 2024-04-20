Russian Export Centre to organise business mission to UAE to promote innovative solutions

Facial recognition platform, buildings with wind power generated electricity, VR learning system, hardware complex for conducting neurophysiological research, animated films and TV series – these and many other outstanding products and services will be presented within the multi-sectoral business mission organised by the Russian Export Center on the 24th-25th April, Shangri-La Dubai.

Presentation of highly innovative services and products both by global companies as well as prospective start-ups from Russia is aimed at boosting business cooperation with UAE in the spheres of IT, education, architecture and design.

Two days of business-matching, thematic round-table meetings and pitching sessions will help Emirati guests get better acquainted with Russian products and breakthrough solutions.

Business negotiations and technical visits to partners interested in cooperation with Russian companies are planned to be a significant part of the mission.

The event is expected to be attended by the Trade Representative of Russia in the UAE, the leadership of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, relevant UAE ministries, industry associations, etc.

