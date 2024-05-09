Russian Investment Forum showcases opportunities at 2024 AIM Congress

The Russian Investment Forum, held under the International Partners' Track during the 2024 AIM Congress at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, brought together key figures from Russia's business landscape to highlight the nation's unique opportunities for global investors. They also affirmed that Abu Dhabi's exceptional location makes it an ideal site for establishing a global technology hub to meet the needs of various sectors.

Under the esteemed session, notable speakers including Sergey Katyrin, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation and chairman of BRICS Business Council, Russia Chapter, alongside representatives from diverse Russian regions, provided insights into Russia's investment potential and showcased various projects ripe for investment.

Katyrin, in his address, emphasised Russia's robust economic standing, ranking first in Europe and fifth globally in terms of GDP. He underscored the nation's commitment to fostering a conducive investment environment through federal and regional investment legislations, with a focus on attracting foreign investors. Highlighting the country's trade turnover with BRICS countries, which reached a record $294 billion by the end of 2023, Mr. Katyrin showcased an investment map of Russia, revealing over 600,000 infrastructure facilities, 412 industrial parks and technoparks, and 159 preferential regimes and territories, providing a comprehensive overview and diverse opportunities for potential investors.

"We are working on federal and regional investments legislations. We have four directions to attract investors and about 70 indicators measuring the direction,” said Katyrin.

Galina Dziuba, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Sakhalin Region, highlighted the unique opportunities available in the Far East region, inviting investors to explore the abundance of natural resources and burgeoning industries, particularly in oil and gas. She extended an invitation to participate in the upcoming oil and gas forum in Sakhalin, emphasizing opportunities for collaboration and investment in the region's energy sector.

"Our region have a lot of natural resources and more than 70 deposits for coal mining,” said Galina Dziuba, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Sakhalin Region.

Eugene Borisoff, Deputy Director of the Internet Initiatives Development Fund, emphasised the growing need for innovation, citing the Global Innovation Index 2023. He proposed Abu Dhabi as an ideal location to establish a global technology hub, catering to various sectors including renewable and traditional energy, space technologies, digital systems, and transportation.

"Abu Dhabi location is ideal to make it as a global technology hub for different sectors such as renewable and traditional energy, space technologies, digital system, transport, and autonomous transport," Eugene Borisoff, Deputy Director of Internet Initiatives Development Fund.

Dr. Elena Faizrakhmanova, Chairman of the Tatarstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, showcased Tatarstan's strategic location and diverse industries, positioning the region as a hub for investment opportunities in industry, trade, agriculture, and e-commerce. Highlighting the innovative city of Innopolis, Dr. Faizrakhmanova showcased Tatarstan's commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment conducive to investment and growth.

"We are in the center of the European part of Russia. Tatarstan has industry trade, agriculture, e-commerce and leading in investment climate for 10 years,” Dr. Elena Faizrakhmanova, Chairman of Tatarstan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Andrei Shestakov, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tula Region, emphasised the region's technological prowess and highlighted investment opportunities in innovative projects such as smart roads and thermoelectric modules. He extended offers for investors to engage in technology acquisition or partnership opportunities within the region.

"In Tula, we have excellent human resources and a lot of scientists and engineers. There are many technological projects to invest such as innovative solutions for the smart road,” said Andrei Shestakov, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tula Region.

Bogoslovskaya Marina, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic Sakha (Yakutia), showcased the unique tourism experiences offered by the region, despite its cold climate. She highlighted opportunities in gastronomic tourism and pure water production, inviting investors to explore the untapped potential of the region's tourism sector.

"We offer a unique tourism experience. We have tourists coming for hunting and fishing practically in December. We offer gastronomic tourism and pure water production,” said Bogoslovskaya Marina, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic Sakha (Yakutia).

The Russian Investment Forum served as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, providing attendees with valuable insights into Russia's investment landscape and fostering partnerships for mutual growth and development.

AIM Congress 2024 is hosting more than 150 high-level dignitaries, with 900+ speakers and over 12,000 participants from 175 countries around the world participating. AIM Congress has also organized 27 joint events in cooperation with over 330+ local, international, and global partners.

