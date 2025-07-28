Saeed Al Tayer Inaugurates the Regional Green Economy Forum 2025

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), delivered the opening keynote at the first edition of the Regional Green Economy Forum (RGEF) 2025 on carbon neutral cities, held under the theme “Empowering African Cities: Paving the Path to Carbon Neutrality” in Tangier, Morocco, under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco.

In his keynote address, HE Al Tayer said: “ I would like to express our sincere thanks and profound gratitude to His Majesty, King Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, who honoured the Forum with his High Patronage, embodying through his enlightened vision the pioneering role of the Kingdom of Morocco in leading the global transition towards a sustainable green economy that achieves prosperity and well-being for the people of the Earth and for future generations. It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to this Forum. I extend my sincere appreciation to the host country, the Kingdom of Morocco, and the vibrant city of Tangier for their steadfast commitment to sustainable development and climate action.”

The opening ceremony featured speeches by HE Leila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, Kingdom of Morocco; HE Omar Moro, President of the Council of Tangier Tetouan Al-Hoceima Region (CRTTA);HE Younes Tazi, Wali of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Region, Governor of the Tangier- Tetouan-Al Hoceima; Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-AFRICA); HE Nathalie Fustier, Resident Coordinator, United Nations, Kingdom of Morocco; James Grabert, Director, Mitigation Division, UNFCCC; and HE Mounir Laymouri, Mayor of Tangier, and President of the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Municipal Councils.

The forum, hosted over two days, welcomed high-level participation from ministers, mayors, youth leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts from across Africa and the globe to explore practical and sustainable pathways to achieve carbon neutrality in African cities.

HE Al Tayer highlighted the lead of the United Arab Emirates in championing international cooperation on climate action: “The UAE leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has emphasised the utmost importance of global collaboration to address climate challenges.

He also expressed appreciation to the event’s strategic partners—the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development of Morocco, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Regional Council, and United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa)—for their valuable partnership in advancing sustainable urban development across the continent.

HE Al Tayer emphasised that this year’s forum comes at a critical moment, stating: “Climate change is no longer a distant threat—it is a present reality. African cities are on the frontlines, confronting rising temperatures, water scarcity, and environmental degradation. However, within this challenge lies an extraordinary opportunity. Cities are not only vulnerable; they are vital engines of positive transformation.”

HE noted that through the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE), which unites over 90 countries, WGEO has created a dynamic platform for inclusive, green, and resilient growth, with Africa serving as a cornerstone of this alliance.

In collaboration with UCLG-Africa, WGEO’s Cities Carbon Neutral Initiative aims to empower African cities to lead the transition toward low-carbon, climate-resilient urban environments. “This forum is more than a milestone—it is a springboard for action,” he added.

HE Al Tayer outlined the forum’s collective mission, which includes equipping local governments with the tools and resources needed to plan, finance, and implement sustainable solutions; promoting African leadership in renewable energy, smart mobility, green buildings, and circular economy practices; fostering collaboration between governments, the private sector, academia, youth, and civil society; and mobilising innovation to transform carbon neutrality from aspiration into implementation.

He further emphasised that the forum aligns with the UAE Consensus outcomes of COP28 and the outcomes of COP29 and plays a pivotal role in shaping the World Green Economy Summit 2025, to be held in Dubai, UAE, this October. The forum will directly contribute to shaping Africa’s urban roadmap on the global climate agenda.

HE Al Tayer reaffirmed WGEO’s commitment to inclusive dialogue: “We are determined to ensure that every city, region, and voice is involved in shaping our shared future. Our theme calls for transcending conventional approaches and building equitable, sustainable cities by enhancing local capacities to design bankable green projects; scaling successful models in solar energy, sustainable mobility, and waste-to-energy; fostering inclusive public-private partnerships; engaging youth and communities to ensure bottom-up transformation; and building a network of African cities and global partners committed to climate justice and shared prosperity.”

In conclusion, HE Al Tayer called on participants to work together over the two-day forum alongside ministers, mayors, entrepreneurs, youth, and urban development experts to co-create ideas and solutions that will shape the cities of tomorrow.

“Let us seize this opportunity to move from discussion to real action,” he concluded. “Let this forum be remembered not only for its dialogue, but also for the partnerships it fostered and the impactful solutions it launched across the African continent,” HE concluded.

HE Leila Benali emphasised that the accession of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Global Alliance for Green Economy (GAGE) in November 2023 reflects its strategic commitment to a fair, inclusive, and sustainable development model. She also acknowledged the pioneering role of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Regional Council and the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-Africa) in advancing the sustainability agenda at the local level.

Benali stressed that transitioning to a green economy is no longer a developmental option, but also a necessary and strategic imperative to address the growing climate and developmental challenges facing the continent.

She reaffirmed the commitment to implementing and updating the National Strategy for Sustainable Development in line with its New Development Model and international agreements, with the goal of building a green, inclusive economy by 2035.

Benali called for greater exchange of knowledge and best practices among African cities as a boost for innovation and carbon neutrality. She emphasised that, despite its challenges, Africa has all the necessary assets to become a global hub for climate solutions—thanks to its abundant natural resources, human capital, visionary leadership, and ambitious youth.

HE Omar Moro, President of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima Regional Council, affirmed that the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, as a strategic bridge between Africa and Europe, aspires to lead by example in green transformation by promoting investment in renewable energy and enhancing environmental awareness. He also announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with WGEO, marking the beginning of a robust partnership focused on green urban development and innovative climate finance.

He concluded by reiterating the Council’s full commitment to implementing the forum’s outcomes and contributing to practical, action-oriented initiatives that help build greener, fairer, and more resilient cities.

As part of the Forum, Al Tayer opened the proceedings of the High-Level African Mayors' Roundtable on: Advancing Carbon Neutral Cities in Africa.

In his opening address, he affirmed WGEO commitment to supporting African cities in their transition towards a green economy through the "Carbon Neutral Cities Initiative" launched in Dubai, UAE.

“From Tangier to Cairo, let us amplify a powerful message: African cities are not just facing the climate crisis; they are leading the solutions,” he concluded.

In his welcome remarks at the Youth Roundtable, held as part of the Forum activities under the theme 'Mentoring the Future – Nurturing Young Leaders for a Sustainable World,' HE Al Tayer emphasised the central role of the youth and that youth leaders are active partners today, not tomorrow.

HE welcomed young leaders as vital contributors, stressing that their ideas and energies are central to the transition toward a green economy. He warned of the consequences of unbalanced growth, manifested in climate change and biodiversity loss. He clarified that the green economy requires a fundamental transformation in thinking and lifestyles, relying on the courage and leadership of youth.