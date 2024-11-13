Salik Partners with Liva to offer market leading insurance solutions

Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, has entered a strategic partnership with Liva a leading multi-line insurer in the GCC. The partnership will offer one-of-a-kind bespoke insurance solutions to drivers in the UAE, streamlining the renewal process for greater convenience and efficiency.



Salik will leverage its comprehensive database to provide value-added services to customers by sending timely reminders to mitigate insurance coverage lapses and ensure timely renewals of vehicle registration. These notifications will include a link directing customers to a Liva managed portal, where the motor insurance policy can be renewed in a few simple steps.



The partnership marks the latest milestone in Salik’s strategy for becoming a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions, as it pursues opportunities to build out ancillary revenue streams beyond its core tolling business. In line with this strategy, Salik continues to explore new opportunities to leverage its unique technology and data capabilities to improve the travel experience of road users in the UAE.

Ibrahim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik Company PJSC, said: “We are delighted to partner with Liva to enable a seamless and convenient motor insurance renewal process for our customers, providing an advanced lifestyle that reflects digital progress and innovative solutions in the Emirate of Dubai. By integrating Salik’s cutting-edge technology with Liva’s best-in-class insurance solutions, our objective is to ensure timely and convenient vehicle insurance renewal for drivers across the UAE. The initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing customer happiness and delivering exceptional services and is another important step in our strategy to enhance our ancillary revenue streams. While tolling remains our core business, we are quickly proving that we have the capacity and capabilities to deliver a wide range of mobility-related technology solutions, as we continue to unlock new opportunities for further product diversification and growth.”



Salik's partnership with Liva is expected to support its efforts to expand its business in the market and offer value-added services to customers, which will enhance revenue growth and set new standards for digital insurance services. The performance of the services and solutions offered will be monitored to ensure the best outcomes in terms of customer experience and financial results that benefit the company’s shareholders.



Martin Ruegg, Group CEO, Liva Group, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Salik, where we will provide bespoke insurance solutions to Salik customers through a dedicated digital platform. As a result of this partnership, drivers in the UAE will now have instant access to best-in-class motor insurance solutions and will be able to benefit from and enjoy a hassle-free claims experience, with our expert support team available to guide them through every step of the process. At Liva, we are committed to empowering individuals, enabling them to face life’s challenges confidently, by fostering a robust insurance ecosystem and collaborating with like-minded partners.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.