Saudi Arabia, US sign Strategic Economic Partnership

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and US President Donald J. Trump of the United States co-chaired the Saudi-US Summit at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace today.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the summit addressed bilateral relations and coordination efforts to enhance the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries across various sectors. Discussions also covered the latest regional and international developments, issues of mutual interest, and efforts to promote security and stability.

The Crown Prince and the US President signed the Strategic Economic Partnership between the governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America. They also witnessed the exchange and announcement of the following bilateral agreements and memoranda:

A memorandum of understanding for energy cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Energy.

A memorandum of intent for the modernisation and development of the capabilities of the Saudi Armed Forces through future defense capabilities between the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Defense.

A memorandum of cooperation in the field of mining and mineral resources between the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Energy.

A letter of intent to complete work and enhance joint cooperation on ammunition, training, support services, maintenance, systems modernisation, spare parts, and education for the Ministry of the National Guard's land and air systems.

A memorandum of understanding between the International Partnership Programme of the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US Department of Justice.

A letter of intent between the Ministry of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Defense regarding the development of the health capabilities of the Saudi Armed Forces.

A memorandum of understanding for judicial cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the US Department of Justice.

An executive agreement between the Saudi Space Agency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States of America for cooperation on the Space Weather CubeSat on the Artemis II Mission.

A Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement.

A Protocol of Amendment to the Saudi Arabia-U.S. Air Transport Agreement.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the Saudi National Institute of Health Research and the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the field of medical research on infectious diseases.

A collaboration agreement between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Smithsonian Institute through its National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

A ‏collaboration agreement between the Royal Commission for AlUla and the Smithsonian Institute through its National Museum of Asian Art.

