SEDD promotes investment opportunities in Sharjah

The delegation of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) concluded its participation in the work of Türkiye-UAE Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) which was organised by Ministry of Economy.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, in the presence of number of senior officials in the government and private sectors.

During the visit, meetings were held with a number of ministers and officials to discuss ways of cooperation in the economic and trade fields between the two countries, discuss opportunities and challenges, exchange information about the most prominent sectors targeted for development, and opportunities to establish partnerships that serve the development goals between the two parties. Furthermore, various investment opportunities were highlighted in many fields, such as energy and renewable energy, civil aviation, infrastructure, foreign trade, industry, innovation, small and medium enterprises, health, education, and others.

Commenting on such participation, Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, illustrated that the Department’s participation within the country’s delegation seeks to promote and attract investment and capital to the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular, due to the emirate’s investment climate that is characterised by advanced infrastructure and high efficiency.

He pointed out that these participations contribute to encouraging investments and activating entry into partnerships and mutual projects through participation and presence in various economic forums. This helps to highlight the opportunities that the emirate owns and to attract investors and expand the investment base of Sharjah, which will reflect positively on the economy and contribute to strengthening its position on the economic map.

For his part, Abdelaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communications Department at SEDD, indicated that this participation comes as confirmation of the Department’s adoption of its strategy aimed at reaching a competitive, diversified and sustainable economy that achieves the economic well-being of the business community in cooperation with strategic partners. This is done by highlighting the capabilities and components of the emirate, in addition to the facilities provided by the Department to investors, which are a major attraction for the business sector and investors, as working to develop the emirate’s economy is considered one of the SEDD’s main tasks to achieve sustainable development.

He also added that such visits help to highlight available opportunities which would help to increase trade and investment exchanges between the two countries as well common interest. Additionally, Al Midfa praised the role played by the Ministry of Economy in facilitating such international participations, which contribute to enhancing mutual work between various government agencies in the country.

