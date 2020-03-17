SEDD takes measures to protect Sharjah markets amid COVID-19 concerns

By WAM

The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, has announced that it has intensified health and safety control campaigns on business establishments within the emirate to ensure the general public's safety.

According to a statement issued by the department, all cinemas, amusement parks, amusement and electronic games centres, bodybuilding and fitness gyms are to close from 16th to 31st March 2020.

The SEDD noted that the decision was made issued in line with federal and local authorities' advise to take all necessary precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Commenting on the announcement, Salem Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the department is prepared to deal with various situations and emerging developments as part of its working framework to monitor and regulate markets.

Commercial officers at SEDD are carrying out inspection campaigns, visiting the emirate's markets, sales outlets, societies and pharmacies in the country, he noted.

"These campaigns are meant to address any manipulation in raising the prices of medical masks, disinfectants and other personal and safety equipment in the country. Likely, it works to prevent exploitation by raising prices, and works to inform merchants and sellers in those markets of the need to develop lists that clarify the prices of products to consumers," Al Suwaidi explained.

He called on all consumers to communicate with the Department via its toll free number, its social media accounts, or consumer protection website to report any consumer protection violations or product price hikes.

