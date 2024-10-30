Shamal announces Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall bringing a new retail and lifestyle experience to the community

Shamal – a diversified investment firm, born in Dubai, managing a global portfolio of investments, assets and experiences, has announced plans for Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall, bringing a new retail and lifestyle offering to community residents at its new Nad Al Sheba Gardens residential development.

Nestled just ten minutes from Downtown Dubai and within easy reach of areas including DIFC, Business Bay, and Meydan, Nad Al Sheba Gardens, owned by Shamal and developed by Meraas, is a new gated community that stands out as one of Dubai’s most desirable locations, thanks to its serene greenery and premium lifestyle experiences.

This 1.5 million m² residential community offers stunning, contemporary three-to-seven-bedroom villas, and townhouses in a carefully curated environment. It includes a wide range of amenities for leisure, fitness and relaxation, as well as a state-of-the-art education campus, all designed for residents to enjoy an elevated standard of living. Lush, green landscapes give way to sparkling lagoons, connected by walkable roads, cycling and running tracks and pathways meandering through the greenery, with the essence of the community evident at every turn.

The Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall will be set over two storeys and designed as a pavilion gateway to the extensive landscaping of the Nad Al Sheba Gardens masterplan – it is part of an overall enhancement of the development, its amenities and infrastructure, and will feature a variety of retail options, F&B outlets, a nursery, and health and fitness amenities. Waitrose, the renowned premium British supermarket brand licensed by Spinneys in the UAE, will serve as the anchor store.

“Nad Al Sheba Gardens is an extraordinary living experience, designed as a calm yet vibrant environment which allows residents to find a ‘sense of belonging’. It is a tangible manifestation of the UAE's ambition to be the best place to live, and a place where people find their forever home,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO at Shamal. “The development has been considerately curated to offer an unmatched contemporary lifestyle which includes access to the best amenities. The new mall will perfectly serve the community, acting as a central meeting point for residents to create and build meaningful connections, which is a core ethos of Nad Al Sheba Gardens.”

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Spinneys, commented: “We are delighted to continue our growth in the UAE with the planned opening of a new Waitrose store at Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall. As one of the leading fresh-focused food retailers in the UAE, this latest expansion is another important step in the execution of our whitespace strategy, enhancing our presence in key locations across the country. Waitrose at Gardens Mall will bring the best of British and international produce to the community, offering a premium shopping experience.”

Built with materials that will allow it to sit harmoniously within the landscape and featuring a natural colour palette, the mall’s architecture will integrate with the landscaped parking and surrounding parks, enabling a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. The light steel roof, supported by vertical columns, enhances the open, airy ambience, and shaded colonnades, whilst indirect natural light adds to the tranquility.

Dennis Vermonden, Associate at Loci Architecture and Design said: “The thoughtfully considered design and construction of Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall perfectly reflects its serene, tranquil surroundings, capitalising on the beautifully landscaped environment. Minimalist yet contemporary, the sympathetically selected build materials enable the mall to effortlessly integrate with the wider master development, while remaining a centrepiece of the community.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.