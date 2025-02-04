Tabby Integrated into DubaiPay as New Digital Payment Option

Dubai Government, represented by Digital Dubai and the Department of Finance, has announced the integration of Tabby into DubaiPay – the unified hub for service providers and government entities.

This integration enables round-the-clock deferred payment services, offering citizens, residents, and visitors in the UAE a seamless and secure way to make payments.

By introducing flexible installment options, the initiative enhances customer convenience and empowers users to manage their financial commitments more effectively.

With this step, Tabby joins a diverse range of payment methods available on the DubaiPay platform, including credit cards, direct debit cards, smart wallets, online banking services, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

This expansion offers individuals and businesses a wider selection of convenient and secure payment options, reinforcing Digital Dubai’s vision to digitise life in the emirate and strengthen the foundations of the digital economy.

On this occasion, Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance, emphasised the department’s pivotal role in advancing Dubai’s future strategies, particularly the Dubai Cashless Strategy.

He highlighted that this strategy aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, position Dubai as a global hub for the future of business and investment.

He further explained that the deferred payment services initiative is a key step in enhancing the digital financial infrastructure and fostering collaboration among government entities to deliver a sophisticated and integrated government services system.

Al Saleh added, “The launch of deferred payment services through the DubaiPay platform marks another step toward realising Dubai’s vision of offering innovative solutions that cater to customer needs while supporting the sustainability of public finances. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing customer convenience, in line with Dubai’s goal of becoming one of the world’s smartest cities.”

Commenting on the initiative, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, stated, “Tabby’s integration into the DubaiPay platform marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey, making financial transactions more seamless for individuals and businesses alike. This step underscores the vital role of public-private partnerships in embedding digital transformation as both a culture and a practice on a broad scale, in line with the leadership’s vision to evolve from digital government to a fully integrated digital society.”

Al Mansoori added, “We welcome Tabby’s addition to the Dubai Government’s digital payment ecosystem, as it introduces a trusted and flexible payment solution that enhances user convenience. Tabby’s success in recent years has positioned it as a prominent and widely recognised name in the digital payments sector in Dubai and the UAE.”

Matar Al Hemeiri, Chief Executive, Digital Dubai Government Establishment, stated, “Digital payments are a cornerstone of Dubai’s digital lifestyle and economy. The inclusion of private sector companies in the DubaiPay system, managed by Digital Dubai, is a key step in strengthening customer confidence in digital payments and accelerating the emirate’s digital transformation efforts. At Digital Dubai, we are committed to encouraging all digital payment solution providers to join DubaiPay, as part of our mission to realise the vision of our wise leadership and fulfill the objectives of the Digital Dubai Strategy, which aims to digitise all aspects of life in Dubai.”

The launch of deferred payment services through the DubaiPay platform offers numerous benefits to society, as highlighted by Ahmad Ali Meftah the Director of the General Accounting division at the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance.

He explained that these benefits include increasing financial flexibility for individuals and businesses, enhancing the customer experience with government services, supporting small and medium enterprises in managing their expenses, easing financial burdens, and encouraging society to settle outstanding fees without undue pressure.

He added, “The deferred payment services leverage modern technologies and strategic partnerships with specialised companies like Tabby to deliver an integrated experience that ensures customer convenience and ease of use. This initiative underscores Dubai’s commitment to adopting global best practices and implementing innovative solutions, positioning the emirate as a model for providing outstanding government services.”

For her part, ​​​Amna Mohamed Bin Lootah, Director - Smart Financial Services Division at the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance, urged all Dubai government customers – both individuals and businesses – to take advantage of the deferred payment services available through the smart government payment portal, DubaiPay.

She emphasised that the Dubai government encourages everyone to benefit from this new initiative, which offers flexible and secure payment options.

She said, “This initiative is not just an added service; it is a clear demonstration of our commitment to making customers' experiences with the Dubai Government easier and more flexible. We prioritise our customers and are dedicated to ensuring their happiness and well-being.”

The DubaiPay system serves as the comprehensive platform for various payment methods and is operated and developed by the Dubai Government. It is a unified service for both service providers and government entities, enabling electronic payment transactions across multiple channels, including mobile phones, websites, kiosks, and smart devices.

The system supports numerous payment methods such as credit cards, direct debit cards, smart wallets, online banking services, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. DubaiPay services stand out for their compliance with the highest international standards, including PCI DSS and ISO 27001.

In detail, the installment mechanism works as follows: the customer selects the service they wish to pay for on the service provider's website. They are then redirected to the DubaiPay page, where they can choose from several available payment options, including Tabby.

After verifying their identity through a one-time password to access their account data on Tabby, the customer can determine the payment installments. The customer has the option to pay for their purchases in four monthly installments.

