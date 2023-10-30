Tawazun Council, Türkiye's SSB hold inaugural working group meeting in Abu Dhabi

Tawazun Council and the Turkish Defence Procurement Agency (SSB) convened their first Working Group Meeting in Abu Dhabi to discuss various topics, including the development of a joint roadmap, research and development initiatives, and joint defence projects.

The meeting follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on strategic cooperation in the field of defence industries between Tawazun Council and the Turkish Defence Industries Agency earlier in July.

It facilitated the exchange of valuable insights on acquisition processes and defence ecosystems, laying the foundation for deeper cooperation programmes and shared technology management opportunities.

The establishment of this Working Group was a significant outcome of the state visit made by the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in July to the UAE, designed to foster collaboration, stimulate innovation, and create a framework for future joint endeavours.

Following the meeting, Muammar Abdulla Abushehab, CEO at Tawazun Council, stated, "This Working Group meeting is a key component of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the UAE and Türkiye.

“The agreement represents our commitment to furthering our strategic partnership and exploring mutually beneficial avenues in the defence sector. We are keen to work on implementing the devised plans from the meeting, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing our bilateral relations,” he added.

Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Operations at Tawazun Council, commented, ”The successful conclusion of this first Working Group meeting has set the stage for an ongoing partnership of strategic significance. The two countries have committed to building upon the progress made during this meeting with the next gathering scheduled to take place in Türkiye in 2024.

Mustafa Seker, Vice President of the SSB, said, “At SSB, we attach great importance to relations with our brothers in the UAE, adding that Tawazun Council is their main partner in the region.

Our president’s visit last July has opened a new gate for collaboration in the defence industry, he explained.

The UAE and Türkiye have solidified their status as key trade partners, with non-oil trade exchange surpassing an impressive US$103 billion between 2013 and 2022. This thriving economic relationship between the two countries, according to the UAE's Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Earlier this year, the governments of both countries inked a comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aimed at boosting bilateral trade by $40 billion over the next five years.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.