Tesla will raise prices of all its cars in Canada from Feb. 1, according to notices on its Canadian website, with Model 3 prices going up by as much as C$9,000 ($6,254.78).

Model Y prices will increase up to C$4,000, while Model S and X will see increases of C$4,000, according to the website. ($1 = 1.4389 Canadian dollars)

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.