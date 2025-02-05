The Fourth Edition of the World of Coffee Exhibition Starts Monday with Over 1980 Exhibiting Companies and Global Brands

World of Coffee Dubai - returning for its fourth edition from February 10-12 at the Dubai World Trade Centre - is set to be the biggest ever with a record 1,980 participating companies including 131 new ones.

The exhibition space has increased by a third, there’s a 50% rise in exhibitor numbers, a 15% expansion in participating brands, and the global participation exceeded by 75%.

Besides over 250 international exhibiting companies and trade visitors from over 78 countries, the event will also host 10 national pavilions, with Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Rwanda, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Ethiopia, and India which has tripled its pavilion’s size, all returning, while Morocco and Mexico make their debut appearances.

The Arab region will be strongly represented with 137 participating companies, including over 30 from Saudi Arabia, marking a six-fold increase from 2024.

The MENA region is becoming a key focus in the global coffee trade, with events like this driving the promotion of specialty coffee. The branded coffee shop market in the region grew by 11% last year with the number of new coffee shops opening in the UAE reaching 685 by Q3 but overall led by Saudi Arabia accounting for 46% of all outlets.

The global coffee market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.84% between now and 2030 with the specialty coffee culture driving growth.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at DXB Live, commented: “Over the past three years, the World of Coffee exhibition has firmly established itself as a global event, successfully attracting countries, companies, brands, and experts from around the world. The future of coffee is here and the increase in national and corporate participation at World of Coffee Dubai 2025 is a testament to the event's role as a dynamic platform for market expansion and industry networking”.

He added, “The exhibition serves as a vital platform for showcasing the latest products and innovative projects in the coffee industry worldwide, providing a crucial forum for networking, exchanging ideas, and signing commercial agreements between exhibitors, traders, and industry specialists, thus enhancing its reputation as one of the most influential events in the global coffee sector.”

This year’s edition features activities, including the Cupping Room, Brew Bar, and Roasters Village, alongside 14 international lectures and 10 hands-on workshops. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with industry experts, explore business opportunities, and foster new collaborations.

Frederick Bejo, Co-founder of Archers – a green coffee roastery and exhibitor – reiterated the growing importance of shows like World of Coffee Dubai: “We wanted to address longstanding challenges in the UAE coffee scene, specifically regarding specialty coffee education, raw material availability, and green and roasted coffee quality. Here we can make those essential connections with events like cupping sessions that feature the latest, mostly unreleased, crops from the finest in Ethiopia, Panama, and Colombia.”

Federico Ortile, Simonelli Group Middle East Managing Director added: “World of Coffee Dubai is not just a trade fair; it's a global stage for innovation, networking and growth. Here we will not only celebrate what’s best about the industry but also help shape where it’s headed.”

Maximillian Lundin, Coffee Division Head at Sweden’s water purification and beverage innovation leader, Bluewater, a World of Coffee sponsor, said: “We are not just launching a new product, we are unveiling a product that heralds a transformational shift in coffee water chemistry delivering baristas the benefits of totally clean water and a revolutionary sensory experience for coffee lovers that they can taste first hand”.

A highlight of the event will be the three national coffee championships, where 70 specialists will compete in brewing, roasting, and latte art. Additionally, two prestigious awards, the Coffee Design Award and Best New Product Award—will recognize innovation and creativity, shaping the future of the coffee industry.

One of the most anticipated features of this year’s edition is the Rare Coffee Beans Auction, the first of its kind in the region. It will showcase 15 exclusive lots totaling more than 205 kilograms of the world’s rarest and most sought-after coffee beans. Coffee aficionados from around the world can participate in person or remotely via an advanced digital platform.

With its record-breaking exhibitor turnout, exciting competitions, and exclusive auctions, World of Coffee Dubai 2025 is set to be a milestone event for the global coffee industry.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.