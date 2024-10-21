The Industrialists Career Exhibition expands in its third edition offering over 900 jobs for Emiratis in industry and tech

– The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced the third edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition, focused on creating and matching jobs in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

Taking place from 28-30 October at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, this edition builds on the successes of the first two, which facilitated more than 1,400 specialized jobs for Emirati talent, including 150 positions for people of determination. The past two special events in Ras Al Khaimah provided more than 200 jobs, bringing the total of over 1,600 jobs within a year of the exhibition’s launch last October, significantly boosting Emirati employment in the private sector.

The third edition will offer more than 900 new jobs, including over 100 positions specifically for people of determination, across 93 private companies in nine key sectors: food and beverages, oil field services and energy, engineering and construction, manufacturing, consulting and auditing, logistics and trade, project management, technology and engineering services, and contracting and infrastructure.

For the first time, the exhibition will also provide job and training opportunities for female national service recruits from the “Hama” program, launched by the Government Development and the Future Office in partnership with the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA). This new initiative aims to build specialized professional skills in five vital sectors, including industry and advanced technology.

Integrated Efforts

The Industrialists Career Exhibition is a collaborative national effort between MoIAT, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), and ADNOC Group under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, as part of the National In-Country Value Program (ICV), one of the UAE’s Projects of the 50.

The initiative, backed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, emphasizes developing and investing in national talent to advance the industrial economy. His Highness recently highlighted the importance of integrating highly qualified Emirati talent into the industrial sector to enhance its role in the national economy.

The exhibition’s aims to unite government entities, private sector companies, training institutions, and jobseekers, providing job and training opportunities aligned with factory needs and jobseekers’ skills, facilitating quick employment for Emirati talent.

This edition will feature a variety of job opportunities, including on-site, office, and hybrid roles. For the first time, an instant matching system via an app designed especially for the exhibition will align jobseekers’ qualifications with available vacancies using the latest technology.

Training Programs

Beyond the jobs secured in previous exhibitions, the ministry, in collaboration with partners, has launched specialized training programs in vital sectors, such as oil and gas. Thousands of young Emiratis have visited the exhibitions to explore opportunities.

To raise awareness, MoIAT organized workshops for manufacturers and jobseekers, running from August 15 to September 15 and September 15 to October 15, respectively.

To participate in the exhibition, please click here to register.

