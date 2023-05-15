The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows has facilitated the entry of more than 3500 Dhows starting 2023

The Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai contributed to facilitating the procedures for the entry of wooden dhows to Dubai during 2023, which helped to increase the volume of trade through wooden ships within the Emirate during the first four months of this year by %5 compared to the same period last year.

Mahmood Amin Khoory, the CEO of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, stressed that in addition to adopting a number of initiatives and projects at the PCFC and the efforts of the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, the number of trips since the beginning of 2023 (Since January to April) has reached more than 3500 wooden ships carrying half million tons of cargo and 284,361 of livestock.

Khoory pointed to the reduction of the time taken to complete the procedures of one ship from 40 days previously to about 3 to 5 days only, which contributed to achieving 5% increase in the percentage of ships received during the same period last year, which strengthens Dubai's position as a major center of global trade, and he added: "Merchants can now handle goods inside and outside ships easily, and all the necessary facilities are provided to coordinate sailing operations and all the tasks of wooden ships and sailors 72 hours before the arrival of ships, where the Marine Agency will book their berths to get ready for export or import their goods”.

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation's Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows is responsible for supervising wooden ships coming to Dubai and organizing all operations related to them during their presence in the emirate's waters, as part of the corporation's continuous endeavor to develop the trade and business environment in Dubai and make it a regional center that attracts various trade sectors.

Khoory noted the efforts of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation aim to make Dubai a regional centre for wooden ships through three main ports and docks, namely Dubai Creek, Deira Wharfage and Al Hamriyah Port, noting that the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows is working to provide all the necessary services and facilities for various wooden ships that line the docks through the various ports of Dubai, to enhance the facilitation of the movement of commercial wooden ships to and from the Emirate of Dubai.

Khoory praised the efforts of the partners of Marine Agency in coordinating efforts to develop the business of owners and traders of wooden ships, by shortening the time and transactions necessary to clear their goods, by uniting the entity they deal with directly around the clock, in addition to providing them with multiple commercial solutions and options, maintaining the security of goods and ensuring their safety, and protecting them from damage during unloading and loading operations during their time at the docks in Dubai Ports.

