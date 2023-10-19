The partnership supports the demand for agile and scalable digital experiences across the stakeholder landscape for Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) and Dubai CommerCity (DCC)

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), home to more than 5000 companies across its three economic zones: Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZ), Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), and Dubai CommerCity (DCC), has partnered with Liferay, a leading provider of enterprise-level, cloud-powered digital experiences. The strategic partnership aims to enhance customer and stakeholder experiences across the three free zones through innovative digital solutions.



Under the partnership, Liferay and DIEZ will adopt a multi-faceted approach to elevate the digital landscape within DIEZ's economic zones. The initial phase centers on the modernization of web platforms for DAFZ, DSO, and DCC to deliver enhanced, user-friendly, and streamlined navigation experiences.



The redesigned web interfaces will illustrate ultra-modern and future ready platforms, offering the flexibility to embed and integrate multiple elements that bind DIEZ with the three free zones. Each of these platforms powered by Liferay Experience Cloud (SM) and built following international best practices, will enable seamless, enhanced, and scalable visitor experiences. Upon completion, Liferay will empower DIEZ with self-management tools, ensuring adaptability to each free zone’s specific requirements.



Badr Buhannad, Chief Corporate Support Officer at DIEZ, said, “DIEZ serves a diverse stakeholder community from DAFZ, DSO, and DCC. Hence, our focus on tailoring digital platforms to meet their unique needs is paramount. Hence, our collaboration with Liferay to enhance stakeholder digital experience through their cloud-enabled, self-managed experience platform, aligns with our long-term vision for excellence in stakeholder engagement. With an eye on long-term success, we look forward to a highly successful partnership focused on excellence for our stakeholders.”



He added: “By embracing digital transformation and elevating stakeholder experiences, DIEZ is committed to solidifying its position as a catalyst for economic development and a trusted partner for businesses operating within its economic zones.”



Moussalam Dalati – General Manager Liferay Middle East and Africa stated, “DIEZ is tasked with managing complex, challenging, and multivariate digital requirements. With Liferay Experience Cloud, our team is committed to deliver global benchmarks of service standards across hybrid environments. We appreciate their long term and future-oriented approach to stakeholder digital experiences, and as their tech partner, we look forward to the fruition of this vision.”



Liferay’s DXP platform facilitates and empowers enterprises with digital innovations and experiences in a quick and agile manner.





Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.