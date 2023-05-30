The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation signs a cooperation agreement with Dubai Municipality in the field of environment, health and safety

The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Municipality to enhance collaboration in the fields of environment, health and safety and preserve Dubai's coastal region. The agreement supports the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which focuses on enhancing environmental sustainability and quality of life in the emirate.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

The objective of the agreement is to enhance cooperation in business regulation, specifically in areas such as permitting, regulation, supervision, control and inspection. It focuses on fostering collaboration in matters pertaining to environmental protection, health and safety, as governed by the legislation governing free zones and special development zones, along with other relevant laws, controls and procedures. Additionally, the agreement addresses the preservation of the coastal zone in Dubai.

Bin Sulayem said: “We, at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, are committed to enhancing environmental control within the areas under our supervision. We firmly believe that ensuring a healthy and safe environment not only facilitates but also promotes Dubai's economic transformation through the implementation of innovative processes, regulations and policies. PCFC holds a forward-thinking vision to create an attractive environment that stimulates economic diversification in the areas it oversees. Our objective is to foster new economic sectors aligned with sustainable development goals, paving the way for a more prosperous future in the emirate.”

His Excellency added that, within the framework of the agreement, the Corporation will collaborate with the Planning and Development Department - Trakhees to meet the goals outlined in the environment, health and safety indicators, and preserve the designated coastal region. Additionally, it will conduct environmental monitoring activities across multiple sectors, such as air, water and soil, and undertake all essential measures to ensure that institutions and projects adhere to the approved procedures for obtaining environmental and engineering approvals and permits related to environment, health and safety.

Dawoud Al Hajri stated, “Dubai Municipality is fully dedicated to delivering the highest standards in the areas of environment, health and safety throughout Dubai. We continuously strive to provide pioneering and innovative services, recognising that this sector is an integral part of our municipality's responsibilities. Our aim is to enhance the emirate's environmental sustainability, thereby contributing to Dubai's reputation as the best city to live and work in. Additionally, our efforts align with the UAE's broader agenda of achieving sustainable development goals across all aspects of life.”

Al Hajri added: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation in areas that achieve the highest standards of environment, health and safety, and ensure the sustainability of environmental and natural resources in Dubai.”

