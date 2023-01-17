The UAE government and Newsweek launch a global index to measure countries' readiness for the future

By Emirates247

The UAE government has signed a cooperation agreement with the Newsweek Vantage Foundation and the Horizon Research Group, with the aim of launching the Global Index of Future Opportunities, as part of the activities of the UAE Pavilion at the World Economic Forum 2023, which is being held in Davos, Switzerland.

This agreement reflects the UAE's keenness to build broader international partnerships with governments, organizations, companies and entrepreneurs to shape the features of the future in its various sectors, study its opportunities and challenges, and benefit from it in drawing government priorities to create a more inclusive, sustainable and prosperous future for global societies.

The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Nigel Holloway, CEO of Newsweek Vantage, and Margarita Drznik, General Manager of the Horizon Research Group, in the presence of a group of senior officials in international and local companies from various vital sectors.

The index focuses on two main axes: identifying future opportunities, studying the size of the market value, and evaluating the readiness of countries for future opportunities in terms of proactive policies, flexible legislation, talent readiness and the business environment.

Her Excellency Ohood Al Roumi said: The Future Opportunities Index represents an important contribution from the UAE to support world governments in drawing features of future development, and assessing the magnitude of the transformations the world is witnessing, supported by data, strategies, initiatives and policies required during the coming years. We look forward to the index becoming a global reference and source for governments and industry. The decision to understand the radical changes in the next decade, and to assess the readiness of countries for them and to benefit from them in the service of their governments, societies, economies, and the future of their generations.

Her Excellency Ohood Al-Roumi indicated that the Future Opportunities Index is an advanced step for monitoring future trends and harnessing them in the service of humanity, explaining that scientific data are the most important tools for creating the future, and the index will provide the information required to raise the readiness of governments and accelerate the design of the future of their generations and economies with flexible policies and legislation, qualified human resources, and a business environment Supportive, possible and well-established global partnerships.

The Minister of State for Government Development and the Future explained that the future of government work requires proactive solutions, new approaches, different methodologies, and innovative work models in various vital sectors. Achieving future growth that reflects positively on societies, explaining that global changes and rapid transformations require us to be ready for the future today to take advantage of its opportunities for tomorrow's generations.

In turn, Nigel Holloway, CEO of Newsweek Vantage, said: “The launch of the Future Opportunities Index represents a pioneering initiative by the UAE to study the future of new sectors that have become a major driver of the global economy. It is also a qualitative addition to future studies and global reports that monitor challenges and provide solutions and opportunities for governments to develop. ” Its frameworks and institutions in line with future directions.

The CEO of Newsweek Vantage indicated that the future opportunities index is based on the accumulated efforts and experiences of the UAE in creating and designing the future. coming.

For her part, Margarita Drznik, General Manager of Horizon Research Group, confirmed that the index of future opportunities will address 6 future trends, including the quality of life economy, the circular economy, big data, biotechnology, the economy of reducing carbon emissions, and the culture of use as an alternative to ownership. These sectors are expected to grow at an accelerated pace. It will reflect positively on the global economy, and will provide it with about $30 trillion over the next decade.

The General Manager of the Horizon Research Group stated that studying future opportunities and development sectors has become an urgent matter for providing data and new business models supported by effective global partnerships, pointing to the UAE's move to study future opportunities and make them available to the world's governments on an annual basis, which represents an ideal opportunity for governments and companies to benefit from reliable information based on studies. Modern, consistent with the reality of global societies.

