By E247

The UAE's Golden Residency is attracting wealthy Indians, according to the Indian newspaper "Mint".

The newspaper described the Golden Residency visa, which the UAE grants to real estate investors, as a safe investment haven for wealthy Indians, and stated that it has changed the rules of the game for them by providing them with an opportunity to invest in secure assets amidst the continuous decline in the value of the Indian rupee.

The newspaper stated that the attractiveness of the visa for wealthy Indians is gradually increasing, especially in light of the successive growth in the real estate market in the UAE, particularly in Dubai.

The report indicated that wealthy Indians can obtain the Golden Residency visa, which grants them a 10-year residency, by investing in real estate worth 2 million dirhams or more.

The report added that wealthy Indians are embracing this visa after several similar residency programs in European Union countries were suspended, as they had achieved their intended goal and contributed to raising property prices in those countries.

