THREE DAYS OF INCREDIBLE DEALS JUST A CLICK AWAY – DATES REVEALED FOR THE 2ND EDITION OF THE GREAT ONLINE SALE

Amazing savings of up to 95 percent will be available for three days only across participating online retail brands in the shopping extravaganza which starts on 29 March

Local and global brands will launch incredible deals for a short time only, to help shoppers find Ramadan essentials, the perfect Eid gifts, electronics, fashion, homeware and so much more

Those who register online for the Great Online Sale will get access to extra savings, and three winners will win AED 10,000 each

Shopping enthusiasts should get ready to fill their baskets as the date for the second edition of the Great Online Sale has now been revealed. From 29 March until 31 March, shoppers can log on for a three-day shopping extravaganza and discover an incredible array of unbeatable deals from global and local brands.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale brings the city a host of unbelievable promotions with savings of up to 95 percent available on electronics, fashion, accessories, jewellery, watches, home, health, beauty, and kids brands – which can all be shopped from the comfort of the home and delivered to the doorstep.

And there is more - many of the participating online retailers will be offering an extra discount which can be accessed by registering at www.greatonlinesale.com. Brands for Less, Eros, Moms Store, Noon.com, Sharaf DG, Styli and 6thstreet.com are just some of the brands that shoppers can expect to be offering extra savings. Those who register will receive the full list of participating retailers and the exclusive promo code to access additional savings, and will also be entered into a draw in which three winners will receive AED 10,000 each.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Following the success of the inaugural Great Online Sale in 2023, we are pleased to bring it back for a second year once again in Ramadan, one of the busiest periods for shopping in Dubai. As the online retail sector continues to grow, the Great Online Sale offers an exciting opportunity for retailers to meet consumers’ increasing desire to explore and shop a multitude of brands with ease, in the comfort of their home - a trend we see gaining more popularity each year during the Holy Month. This second edition of this event marks another step in supporting our global and local retailers as they digitise their offering within the Emirate. We look forward to bringing unparalleled deals, exciting competitions, and a smooth and convenient shopping experience to shoppers across Dubai.”

Across a multitude of categories, an array of astonishing deals will be found, and with just three days to find a bargain, shoppers will need to be quick. A huge selection of homeware, furniture, household items can be found at CB2, Bed Quarter Furniture, Homebox, Pan Home, Otaq Home,The Red Carpet and United Furniture.

Those who have been eyeing up new accessories or who are looking for the perfect gifts for Eid can check out Alfardan Jewellery, Damas, V Perfumes, La Marquise Jewellery, Coral Perfumes, and Xpressions.

In addition, shoppers can kit themselves and their whole family out in the latest looks and find outfits for Eid celebrations. Fashion and leisure wear for all ages and price points can be found at All Saints, Carters, Hanayen, Maje, Reebok, and Sandro, while treats and toys for little ones are available at brilliant prices from brands such as The Mom Store, LEGO and Otaku ME.

Shoppers can view all the Great Online Sale discounts here.

