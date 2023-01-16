Three National Insurance Companies in Talks to Form Giant Corporation in UAE

By Emirates247

Three leading national insurance companies are reportedly in advanced talks to merge and form a giant corporation, which would become one of the largest insurance institutions in the UAE. According to sources familiar with the matter, the negotiations have the support and encouragement of government agencies, as the insurance sector plays a crucial role in supporting the economic development of the country.

The sources also noted that the merger would create a much-needed large national insurance institution capable of meeting the growing insurance needs of the UAE's rapidly expanding economy. The companies are said to be currently undergoing due diligence procedures, a crucial step in the merger process.

The move is expected to bring significant benefits to the insurance industry and the economy as a whole. The merger would create a more efficient and competitive institution that is better equipped to provide a wider range of services and products to customers. It would also help to boost the country's insurance sector by attracting more foreign investment and increasing its global competitiveness.

Overall, the merger, if it materializes, would be a game changer for the insurance industry in the UAE and the region, and a major step towards achieving the country's ambitious economic development goals.

