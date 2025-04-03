Trump Escalates Global Trade War with Sweeping Tariffs, Markets Plunge

President Donald Trump has intensified the global trade war by imposing a 10% tariff on most goods imported to the United States, along with significantly higher levies on key trading partners, a move that threatens to fuel inflation and slow economic growth.

Announced in the White House Rose Garden, the sweeping tariffs sent shockwaves through global markets. Japan’s Nikkei index plummeted to an eight-month low, while U.S. and European stock futures tumbled as investors rushed to safe-haven assets like gold and bonds.

China, already hit with a 20% tariff, now faces an additional 34% levy and has vowed countermeasures, despite U.S. Treasury Chief Scott Bessent warning of further escalation. Key U.S. allies, including Japan and the European Union, were also targeted, with tariffs of 24% and 20%, respectively. The base 10% tariffs take effect on April 5, with higher rates following on April 9.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the move, calling it a major blow to the global economy and warning that the EU is prepared to respond if negotiations fail. “The consequences will be dire for millions around the globe,” she stated.

Trump defended the tariffs as a necessary response to foreign trade barriers, claiming they will boost American manufacturing. “For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” he declared.

However, economists warn that the tariffs could push up prices for American consumers by thousands of dollars and heighten recession risks. Even some Republicans have voiced concerns. Within hours of the announcement, the Senate passed a bill to terminate tariffs on Canadian goods, though it faces an uphill battle in the House.

Closing Trade Loopholes and Expanding Tariffs

Trump also signed an order closing the “de minimis” loophole, which allowed duty-free entry for low-value imports under $800, particularly from China and Hong Kong. The White House claims this move will help curb the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

Additionally, Trump is preparing new tariffs on semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals. A separate set of auto tariffs announced last week is set to take effect Thursday.

With fears of rising prices and global economic instability mounting, Trump’s aggressive trade policies have sparked fierce debate at home and abroad. The coming weeks will test whether diplomatic negotiations can de-escalate tensions or if the world is headed for an all-out trade conflict.

