Trump Stands Firm on Tariffs Against Canada and Mexico Ahead of March 4 Deadline

President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Monday that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports are "on time and on schedule," despite efforts by both countries to strengthen border security and curb fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. ahead of the looming March 4 deadline.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump stated at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. When asked if Canada and Mexico had done enough to avoid the 25% U.S. duties, Trump did not indicate any reconsideration.

The tariffs, which would apply to over $918 billion worth of U.S. imports, including automobiles and energy products, could severely disrupt the integrated North American economy. The automotive sector, in particular, is expected to bear the brunt of the impact.

Trump did not specifically mention the March 4 deadline but reiterated his stance on "reciprocal" tariffs to align U.S. duties with those imposed by other countries, including France.

Neither Trump nor Macron publicly addressed another contentious issue—the digital services taxes imposed by France, Canada, and other nations targeting U.S. tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon. On Friday, Trump directed his administration to revive tariff investigations into countries that impose these taxes on American firms.

Border Security Efforts Fall Short

Canada and Mexico had taken measures to bolster border security, earning them a brief reprieve from the original Feb. 1 deadline for the tariffs, which were tied to a national emergency declaration. However, further delays will hinge on clear evidence that these efforts are yielding tangible results, according to trade lawyer Dan Ujczo.

"There's progress being made on the security front," said Ujczo, senior counsel at Thompson Hine in Columbus, Ohio. "But it's overly optimistic to think that those tariffs would be fully rescinded."

The White House, U.S. Trade Representative’s office, and the Commerce Department have not responded to inquiries regarding ongoing negotiations ahead of the March 4 deadline.

More Tariff Threats Loom

Since announcing the initial 25% tariff threat and imposing a 10% duty on all Chinese imports, Trump has introduced additional tariff measures that could further complicate border negotiations. These include raising tariffs on steel and aluminum to a flat 25%, removing exemptions for Canada and Mexico, and extending the hikes to hundreds of downstream steel products. These increases are set to take effect on March 12, just a week after the border tariffs.

Additionally, Trump has proposed 25% tariffs on imports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors, seeking to align U.S. duty rates with those of other nations. The threatened tariffs could accelerate the renegotiation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which is set for review by 2026. Trump has grown increasingly critical of auto imports from Canada and Mexico despite signing the USMCA into law in 2020.

Canada and Mexico Take Action

Mexican Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard described recent discussions with Trump’s top trade officials as "constructive." Mexico has deployed up to 10,000 national guard troops along its northern border as part of an agreement that also calls on the U.S. to curb firearms trafficking into Mexico.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken significant steps to combat fentanyl smuggling. This month, Canada appointed senior intelligence official Kevin Brosseau as a fentanyl czar, reclassified drug cartels as terrorist entities, and deployed drones, helicopters, and advanced surveillance technology along its vast northern border. Trudeau has been in frequent contact with Trump regarding border security, including a Saturday call where they discussed joint efforts against fentanyl trafficking.

Despite these efforts, Trudeau has threatened retaliatory tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) worth of U.S. imports, including American beer, wine, bourbon, and Florida orange juice. However, he stated last week that Canada is "going to do the work" to prevent the tariffs from being imposed.

