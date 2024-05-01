UAE advises private sector to apply flexible, remote work tomorrow 2 May due to expected weather conditions

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has advised private sector companies to apply flexible and remote work patterns tomorrow, 2nd May 2024, to maintain the health and safety of their workers in light of the expected weather conditions. This comes after coordination between MoHRE and the relevant authorities.

“Vital jobs that require working at workplace premises and those of weather condition response teams are exempted from flexible and remote work,” MoHRE said in a statement.

“We urge private sector companies and their employees to keep up with updates issued by authorities regarding the weather conditions,” the Ministry went on to say. “All private sector companies are required to comply with the instructions issued by the relevant local authorities pertaining to the weather conditions and their impact on business.”

“We also call on the private sector to take caution and necessary occupational health and safety measures to maintain the safety of workers during weather fluctuations,” MoHRE added.

