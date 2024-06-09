UAE announce new resolutions on controls and procedures regulating telemarketing effective from mid-August 2024

The Ministry of Economy and the TDRA announce new resolutions on controls and procedures regulating telemarketing effective from mid-August 2024

Key provisions of the decision:

Penalties include warning, fines of up to AED150,000, partial or total suspension of the activity, license cancelation, and denial of telecommunication services inside the UAE for up to 1 year.

Marketing company shall obtain prior approval from the competent authority to practice telemarketing.

Marketing calls shall be made only from phone numbers registered under the names of licensed companies, not under individuals’ names.

Telemarketing calls are prohibited outside the period from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Re-calling the consumer is prohibited if the consumer has rejected the service or product in the first call. Re-calling the consumer on the same day is prohibited if the consumer declined or ended the phone call.

Consumer may file a complaint with the competent authority in case of violation.

