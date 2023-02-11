By GT

UAE announces remote working visa can be applied from abroad: Report.

The visa is a valid for one year, and can be renewed.



UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced that individuals who are interested in obtaining a virtual work residence visa in the country will not be required to be physically present in the UAE at the time of their visa application, according to a report by Gulf Today.

The new move will allow greater flexibility for individuals who wish to work remotely from the UAE without a sponsor, as they can complete the application process from their current location.

The visa is valid for one year, and can be renewed as per the terms and conditions of the visa.

Remote working visa in the UAE

Applicants can apply for the visa through its website or the smart application (UAEICP), however, applicants must enter the country within 60 days once they receive an entry.

The applicant must enter the country 60 days from the date of issuance to compete the procedures regarding the residence visa, the report said citing the ICP, and added that the permit will be invalid if the applicant fails to enter the country.

Visa applicants must also ensure a six-month validity of their passport, a recent photograph and a health insurance to cover their UAE residence. The entry permit will be sent to the applicant’s registered email.

In addition, the applicant must also present a proof of employment with a contract validity of one year from the employer, and a minimum monthly salary of $3,500 or its equivalent in a different currency.

According to the report, the salary slip of the previous month and bank statements for the previous three months must also be provided.

The fee for the virtual working programme is AED350 per person.

If an applicant fails to meet the requirements, applications will be declined electronically 30 days after returning it to the applicant, due to incomplete information or documents.

The application will also be automatically declined if it has been returned thrice due to incomplete information or documents.

The fee and financial guarantees are refundable if the request is declined by the ICP, the report said.

“The fees are refunded through the credit card within a period not exceeding six months from the date of submitting the application, or refunded through the procedures applicable to recover the fees by cheque or bank transfer to banks located within the country only and for a period not exceeding 5 years,” the report said, citing the ICP.

Remote working in the UAE

Remote work and working from home become a rapid trend since 2019 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The sudden shift to remote work forced companies to adapt quickly to this new way of working, and many have found that it can have numerous benefits. Not only does it reduce the need for physical office space, but it also allows for a better work-life balance and greater flexibility.

Communication tools such as video conferencing and instant messaging have also become essential for remote work and have seen a significant rise in usage over the past five years.

In addition to the technological advancements, there has also been a shift in company policies and a reconsideration of traditional work norms.

A growing number of companies are offering flexible work arrangements and embracing the idea of a remote workforce. This not only benefits employees but also helps companies to attract and retain top talent from a wider pool of candidates.

Despite the advantages of remote work, there are also concerns about its long-term impact on the economy and the job market.

For example, with many people working from home, there is a decrease in the demand for office space, which could lead to a decline in the commercial real estate market.

However, through the UAE’s proactive safety protocols and vaccination programme, offices have now restored on-site working for their employees.

In December 2022, Airbnb also launched the Dubai remote working hub, which allows anyone to live and work in the emirate “to find inspiration for local long-term listings as well as helpful information on entry requirements and visa policies,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The hub was launched in participation with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

“Dubai is a global leader in facilitating remote working. As this trend continues to accelerate, we want to work together to make it easier for people to enjoy the newfound flexibility to work and travel, and help the city harness the economic benefits of this new type of tourism,” Airbnb regional lead for Middle East & Africa Velma Corcoran said.

On the other hand, remote work has also opened up new job opportunities, as companies can now hire employees from anywhere in the world.

In conclusion, remote work and working from home have rapidly become a trend due to the covid-19 pandemic. While there are both advantages and challenges, the trend is likely to continue, and companies must find ways to adapt and embrace this new way of working.

Whether it leads to a complete shift in the job market or a temporary change, it is clear that remote work has already had a profound impact on the way we work and live.

