UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

The governments of the UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil have launched a partnership to exchange knowledge and expertise in the economic fields, in a first-of-its-kind initiative within the Government Experience Exchange Programme, which focuses on partnerships and enhancing cooperation with governments in sharing knowledge and expertise in the fields of modernisation, development and government.

The launch of the new partnership came as part of a visit by a Brazilian official delegation headed by Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, President of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), to the UAE, during which they were briefed on the innovative business models developed by the UAE government in various fields. An intensive workshop was organised at the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy in Dubai, in the presence of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, to review key experiences and expertise developed by the governments of the two countries in various economic fields.

Bin Touq affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, and their constructive cooperation, under the support and care of the leadership of the two countries. He pointed out that the UAE government is always keen to enhance its readiness and adopt advanced methods in government work, in line with its vision for the future to be the best place to live and work, and to strengthen its position as a leading centre for foresight government decisions.

The Minister of Economy said, “The partnership will enable the concerned teams in the UAE and Brazil to learn more about the best government expertise and practices, and also highlight the investment opportunities available to businessmen from both countries, in order to achieve a significant growth leap in economic and trade cooperation relations between them. It will also explore new paths for exchanging knowledge regarding government action and sustainable economic development”.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, confirmed that the partnership between the governments of the UAE and the Federative Republic of Brazil to exchange knowledge in the economic fields represents a new model for the programme’s partnerships, which has focused since its launch in 2018 on building partnerships aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange and sharing experiences in the areas of government modernisation. He pointed out that this new partnership paves the way to expand the scope of the programme to include vital sectors related to the lives of societies and future generations.

Lootah said that the UAE government is keen to build partnerships in various fields with governments around the world, pointing out that the Federative Republic of Brazil represents an important player in the global economy and its leading role in several promising economic fields.

Alexandre Cordeiro Macedo, President of CADE, confirmed the Brazilian government's keenness to strengthen positive bilateral relations with the UAE government, as part of their mutual directions to expand partnership areas aimed at developing business frameworks and models in various sectors.

Macedo said, "The visit of CADE’s delegation represents a milestone in the development of competition policy and the promotion of international cooperation between two great nations, Brazil and the UAE". Said President Cordeiro.

The Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs held a series of meetings with the Brazilian government delegation to introduce them to the UAE's experiences, best practices and knowledge developed in the fields of government knowledge exchange, and its innovative models in performance, excellence, services and government accelerators.

During his meeting with the delegation, Abdulla Lootah reviewed the objectives of the Government Experience Exchange Programme, the partnerships it has launched with more than 30 countries around the world, and the new directions of the programme to expand building specialised knowledge partnerships in various vital sectors.

The delegation was briefed by Mohamed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government, about the country's experience in developing government services and innovating advanced solutions for customers at any time or place. He also reviewed the experience of designing and launching Services 1, the first government centre of its kind in the UAE.

During meetings at the Prime Minister's Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, with Malik Al Madani, Executive Director of Government Performance; Marwan Al Zaabi, Director of Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, and Radheya Al Hashmi, Executive Director - Government Accelerators, the delegation was briefed on the best experiences developed by the UAE government, and the innovative models that it has designed and applied in various fields, including government performance and excellence, and the first government accelerators initiative of its kind globally.

The Brazilian delegation met with Mohamed Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Government Summit (WGS) Organisation, and learned about the experience of the WGS and its leading global role in anticipating, designing and shaping the future, through the platform it provides for the exchange of visions, ideas, aspirations, best practices and future innovative experiences applied by leading governments around the world.

An intensive workshop was organised and attended by leaders of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the visiting Brazilian delegation, during which best practices were exchanged in key areas of economic policy and strategy, including foreign trade, investment, economic development, intellectual property, anti-money laundering and competition.

On its first day, the workshop witnessed various sessions during which competition practices applied in the Administrative Council of Economic Defense were reviewed, while the Ministry of Economy team gave an introductory presentation on its laws and regulations related to competition, and reviewed the latest developments in the new competition law.

In one of its sessions, the workshop focused on consumer protection, commercial control and commercial agencies in the UAE, while the Ministry of Economy provided an overview of the structure and operations of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Department and the latest developments in its policies and practices. The ministry's team also discussed in another session the best practices applied in the field of strategies for national economic clusters.

On the second day of the workshop, a series of sessions were held on various topics, where the team of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense presented an introduction to the structure of its administrative court and its workflow, while the team of the Ministry of Economy reviewed in another session what the UAE has achieved in terms of launching comprehensive economic partnership and trade agreements.

A third session focused on the best practices applied in the UAE in the management of certificates of origin and facing the challenges associated with this field. In another session, the Ministry of Economy team discussed the structure and operations of the intellectual property sector and the latest policies and strategies aimed at promoting innovation.

The joint workshop came as part of the initiatives of the Economic Policy Acceleration Programme at the Ministry of Economy, in partnership with the Government Experience Exchange Office, to host a series of workshops in the country to share the UAE's economic development model, empower economic policymakers in partner countries by reviewing best policy practices, and build a network of economic policymakers to promote the transfer and sharing of knowledge.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense is an independent institution of the Ministry of Justice of the Federative Republic of Brazil and is affiliated with the executive arm of the Brazilian government, responsible for investigating and deciding on competition matters, as well as promoting the culture of competition in Brazil. The Council is tasked with ensuring free competition, deciding on mergers between major companies, and encouraging a culture of free competition in the private sector and society.

