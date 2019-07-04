UAE Central Bank issues commemorative silver coin on 50th anniversary of Commercial Bank of Dubai

By Wam

Central Bank of the UAE has issued a commemorative silver coin and a commemorative one Dirham coin, on the occasion of celebrating the 50th anniversary of establishment of Commercial Bank of Dubai with effect from Wednesday, 3rd July 2019.

A bank press release said the obverse face of the coin depicts the logo of the occasion while the back face of the coin depicts the name of the State, United Arab Emirates, written in Arabic and English scripts and the denominational value (AED50).

The issue size is 1000 coins.

The face of the Dirham unchanged, as the current one Dirham in circulation while the back depicts the logo of the occasion.

The whole quantity of the commemorative silver and One Dirham coins issue has been handed over to the ordering party (Commercial Bank of Dubai) and will not be dispensed to the general public through the banks.