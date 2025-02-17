‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment cooperation

The UAE-France High-Level Business Council held its third plenary meeting in Paris, co-chaired by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, and Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

The meeting was attended by Eric Lombard, French Minister of Economics and Finance, Laurent Saint-Martin, French Minister of Foreign Trade, Mariam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Head of the International Affairs Office at the Presidential Court, and Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to the French Republic, along with the participation of over 50 Emirati and French entities representing government, semi-government, and private sectors.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership, reaffirming the UAE's long-standing bilateral relations with France spanning over 50 years and emphasised the commitment to continue strengthening the bilateral relations within the framework of a strategic partnership to achieve the shared aspirations of both nations for sustainable economic and social growth.

Dr. Al Jaber emphasised that the meeting comes at a pivotal moment for both the UAE and France following the signing of the landmark 'UAE-France Framework for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence' Agreement, witnessed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French President Emmanuel Macron. This framework aims to enhance digital infrastructure and support the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies by establishing a 1-gigawatt AI complex.

He emphasised also the important role of the council in advancing bilateral economic ties and elevating them to new heights, stressing the importance of joint work to increase cooperation and achieve tangible results in strategic and priority sectors.

Dr. Al Jaber shared the UAE experience in promoting investments that promoting sustainable economic development, citing examples of global specialised institutions and companies, such as MGX, the UAE's world-leading AI investor, and XRG, the UAE's newly established international energy investment company, intends to drive value through strategic investments across gas, chemicals, low-carbon fuels, clean technologies and energy infrastructure.

Eric Lombard praised the dynamism of the bilateral economic relationship between France and the UAE which has led to ambitious joint projects, particularly in artificial intelligence and ecological transition, two strategic objectives shared by our countries.

Pouyanné said he was delighted that the High Council, which he welcomed to Paris for its third plenary meeting, was continuing to foster economic cooperation between the two countries.

This structure has gradually established itself as a key player in facilitating the concrete implementation of commercial partnerships between French and Emirati companies in key areas such as energy, transport, investment and artificial intelligence. At once a forum for reflection, dialogue and action, the High Council has proved to be highly useful for the development of Franco-Emirati economic relations, which we should see continue to strengthen.

The council reviewed the achievements made through the working groups over the past year, including the activation of the AI and Advanced Technology Working Group and holding the first regional business development meeting, in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, which aims to enhance cooperation in priority sectors and create joint initiatives among the council's members and working groups.

The meeting engaged over 30 companies from both countries to explore new projects and economically viable opportunities.

The council also commended the diverse partnerships that exist between Emirati and French companies across various sectors including, energy, climate, transportation, logistics, and investments in infrastructure. It called for doubling efforts to expand and create new cooperation and to strengthen partnerships across various sectors to enhance industrial integration and create a more resilient economic environment.

During the meeting, several joint strategic projects were showcased, including the inauguration of the CMA Terminals container terminal at Khalifa Port on December 12, 2024. This joint venture between Abu Dhabi Ports Group (30%) and France's CMA CGM (70%) represents an investment worth of AED3.1 billion.

As part of this project, Abu Dhabi Ports Group also launched its first inland dry port facility in Al Fayah, designed as an extension of the CMA Terminals station.

The Business Council also showcased the "TAQANA Energy Solutions" facility at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), a partnership between the Arab Development Establishment and Schneider Electric. The partnership is focused on developing advanced energy solutions to support industrial growth in the UAE.

During the meeting, several partnerships were signed between private sector companies from both countries, reinforcing cooperation in various strategic sectors.

One of the key agreements was a partnership framework between Masdar, TotalEnergies, and 2PointZero to support clean energy initiatives in emerging markets and developing economies across Africa and Asia.

Another agreement was a memorandum of cooperation between ADNOC and Veolia, focused on optimising water consumption. The partnership will explore various measures, including water recycling, reducing overall water usage, minimising the carbon footprint, and developing comprehensive action plans to address water loss in the short, medium, and long term.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Ports signed a partnership with the French company Pascal to develop AI-driven solutions. This collaboration will focus on integrating artificial intelligence models, quantitative analysis, and advanced algorithm development.

The meeting concluded with participants affirming their commitment to accelerating the implementation of programmes and initiatives and expanding cooperation in priority sectors for both countries.

The council also adopted its roadmap for the next year, focusing on implementing agreed-upon projects, exploring more cooperation opportunities between the private sectors of both countries and holding the second regional business development meeting on the sidelines of the 4th edition of the "Make it in the Emirates" forum from 19-22 May in Abu Dhabi.

Trade relations between the two countries have witnessed a significant increase, with non-oil trade increasing by 21.3% in 2024, reaching approximately AED44 billion, compared to AED36.7 billion in 2023.

Additionally, the UAE hosts the largest number of French companies operating in the Middle East, with about 600 companies employing more than 30,000 employees. The UAE is France's second-largest investor in the GCC.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.