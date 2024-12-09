UAE hosts 102nd meeting of Permanent Committee for Arab Media

The UAE hosted the 102nd meeting of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media in Abu Dhabi today, attended by Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Supervisor of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, Abdulrahman bin Nasser Al Obaidan, Chairperson of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, along with heads and members of delegations from Arab countries.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that the meeting reflects the strong ties among Arab nations and a shared commitment to enhancing the role of Arab media to keep pace with rapid developments while serving Arab communities and protecting their interests.

Al Shehhi added that media is a powerful force in building informed societies, fostering international ties based on mutual understanding, and highlighting shared human values. "Our aim is for Arab media to become a platform for effective communication and a significant force on the global stage," he said.

He stressed that the world is witnessing major transformations driven by the digital revolution, highlighting how modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are shaping the future of media. He called for innovative media policies and strategies to enable Arab media to transition from merely adapting to global changes to leading positive influence, leveraging outstanding Arab resources and talents.

Al Shehhi also emphasised that despite technological advancements, media remains fundamentally a humanitarian message. "Our mission as Arab nations should focus on promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect, while countering threats to our societies such as hate speech, violence, and extremism," he noted.

He pointed out that today’s media industry is an interconnected global enterprise, with content swiftly crossing borders via digital platforms.

"This new reality necessitates enhanced coordination and cooperation among our nations to develop joint mechanisms enabling Arab media to leave its unique mark on the global media landscape, reflecting our communities’ aspirations, preserving our identity, and contributing to a global dialogue that promotes shared values and addresses global challenges with a responsible Arab spirit," he added.

He further stated that today's meeting serves as an important opportunity to exchange ideas and expertise, shaping a collective future for Arab media through practical recommendations that bolster its developmental role and ensure its active presence on the global stage.

Ahmed Rashid Khattabi praised the organisational efforts that contributed to the success of the 102nd meeting of the Permanent Committee for Arab Media, describing these efforts as part of enhancing joint Arab action in the media field, which is a cornerstone in fostering societal vitality and strengthening national cohesion.

He affirmed that media is an indispensable tool in achieving development, promoting good governance, and reinforcing the rule of law, alongside spreading values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence while rejecting extremism and exclusion, appreciating the richness and diversity of societal values with a spirit of openness and innovation.

Khattabi noted that the Arab League has recently worked on advancing the Arab media system through innovative approaches and ambitious projects tailored to current challenges.

He explained that these efforts include combating terrorism, keeping pace with rapid developments in electronic media and artificial intelligence, promoting media literacy and environmental journalism, building partnerships with major digital companies, encouraging media talent, and enhancing professional performance while fostering experience exchange and strengthening Arab representation in the international media arena.

Khattabi expressed gratitude to the UAE for its warm hospitality and professionalism, commending the constructive collaboration of its team with the Arab League’s General Secretariat. He hoped that the session’s outcomes would result in practical and comprehensive recommendations to be presented to the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Information Ministers for adoption.

Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at UAE Media Council, reviewed the UAE’s efforts to promote joint Arab action through the Arab Electronic Media Committee, chaired by the UAE. She highlighted the importance of collective efforts in response to the rapid transformations in digital media.

The Permanent Committee for Arab Media discussed updates on the Arab Media Action Plan abroad, the Arab Electronic Media Committee website, and the role of Arab media in addressing terrorism.

The meeting also examined the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development 2030, measures to advance negotiations with international media companies, ongoing efforts to promote environmental media literacy, and steps to enhance professional excellence and develop the skills of Arab media professionals.

