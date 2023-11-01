UAE is the largest investor in Jordan: Al Zeyoudi to WAM

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, has emphasised the robust trade and investment partnership between the UAE and Jordan, fostered by the mutual interest of both countries' leadership.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Dr. Al Zeyoudi said Jordan has become a regional investment hub of choice for the UAE's direct investments, amounting to US$4 billion. This accounts for 14 percent of the total foreign direct investments received by the Kingdom, making the UAE the largest global investor in Jordan, surpassing the United Kingdom and Kuwait whose investments constitute 8.2 percent and 7.2 percent respectively.

He reiterated that non-oil trade between the two countries reached US$4.5 billion in 2022, a 47.4 percent growth compared to 2021. The UAE's non-oil exports to Jordan amounted to US$1.6 billion in 2022, while the value of re-exports from the country amounted to US$2.4 billion, compared to US$513 million worth of UAE imports from Jordan, the minster explained.

