UAE launches Make it in the Emirates Awards to recognize trailblazing industrial companies

• Nominations open on 7 March to all companies operating in the UAE’s industrial sector

• Awards will help companies to boost visibility, stand out in the marketplace and attract investors

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the Make it in the Emirates Awards to recognize excellence and innovation in the industrial sector. The awards will celebrate the pioneers, visionaries, national talents, sustainability champions, and game-changers who are blazing a trail in the industrial sector and helping to drive the UAE’s transformation to becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Nominations open on 7 March and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held at the annual Make it in the Emirates Forum, which takes place on 31st May and 1st June 2023, in the presence of key leaders, officials, and experts from manufacturing companies and financial institutions. The distinguished event will be an opportunity for the manufacturing industry to come together and acknowledge the contributions of its finest and their impact on the growth and development of the UAE.

The inaugural Make it in the Emirates Forum in May 2022 was attended by 1,800 stakeholders and resulted in AED 110 billion worth of potential procurement agreements. More than 30 agreements were signed, and 300 products were identified for local manufacturing, contributing AED 6 billion to national GDP annually.

You can nominate for the Make it in the Emirates Awards here: https://miiteawards.moiat.gov.ae/.

The awards are part of the ministry’s efforts to foster a healthy competitive environment and motivate companies to be proactive in adopting best practices and advanced technologies as well as enhancing their competitiveness, locally, regionally and globally.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: “The UAE’s industrial growth, competitiveness and transformation into a global industrial and innovation hub is being shaped by a diverse set of enablers that create an attractive industrial ecosystem, in addition to a community of innovators and manufacturers who are embracing 4IR technologies. To accelerate this transformation, the ministry is aiming to attract the top companies from around the world to join our journey here in the UAE through the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

“These awards will help to raise the profile of the Make it in the Emirates initiative to motivate innovators and experts in the industrial sector to contribute to boosting the national industrial sector, raise awareness of success stories, and adopt advanced technologies and sustainable practices. This will enhance the contribution of the industrial sector to national GDP alongside other projects and initiatives that aim to raise the competitiveness of the industrial sector, such as the National ICV program, the Technology Transformation Program, as well as UAE Industry 4.0 among others.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi added: “MoIAT extends an invitation to all companies in the UAE’s industrial space to nominate for the Make it in the Emirates Awards. The awards will act as a platform to boost visibility and help businesses to stand out in a competitive marketplace, demonstrating their capabilities to potential customers, partners, and investors. The awards also align with the objectives of Operation 300 billion and the UAE’s net zero strategic initiative. For instance, the Sustainable Manufacturing Award motivates businesses to minimize pollution, conserve energy and adopt sustainable practices. Rewarding companies for their sustainability efforts is a key part of MoIAT’s work and it is fitting that these awards are being introduced in the year in which the UAE will host COP28.

“Companies will be judged based on their performance, including their financial capabilities and resettlement rates, the quality of their products, as well as their adoption of sustainable and innovative practices. The awards are open to all industrial companies in the country, including manufacturers, suppliers and service providers.”

With 10 categories– any company or individual in the UAE that meets the specified criteria can apply for an award.

Categories include:

• ICV CHAMPION AWARD

• ICV EXCELLENCE AWARD

• BEST EMIRATIZATION LEVEL IN MANUFACTURING AWARD

• SUSTAINABLE MANUFACTURING AWARD

• SMART MANUFACTURER AWARD

• EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION AWARD

• INDUSTRIAL STRATEGIC PARTNER AWARD

• QUALITY STANDARDS AWARD

• YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR AWARD

• INSPIRATIONAL LEADER AWARD

The Make it in the Emirates Awards is an ideal platform for companies and individuals to increase their visibility, showcase their innovation, and demonstrate the significance of their products, services, and solutions to the local, regional, and global communities.

The selection process for the Make it in the Emirates Awards is rigorous, ensuring that the most deserving organizations and individuals are honored. Candidates are evaluated based on their alignment with the criteria specified for each award category for which they apply. Nominations will be judged by a panel of representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the University of Cambridge, IfM Engage team, as well as relevant industry experts and leaders.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.