UAE launches new initiative to boost Emiratization in manufacturing, industry and technology

• HE Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and HE Sarah Al Amiri oversee launch of new program to train and upskill local talent

• Special Emiratization Committee established under the National ICV Program between MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis

The UAE has launched a new initiative called the Industrialist Program which is designed to build local capacities and increase Emiratization in the industrial sector.

The program is the result of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis). The Industrialist Program is a training initiative aiming to upskill national cadres and help them access skilled jobs in the industrial sector.

The MoU aims to empower talent ,develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) program. MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis will collaborate to implement goals, legislation and special programs.

The signing was attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT; His Excellency Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization; and His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

Enablers and incentives

HE Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: "MoIAT supports partnerships and cooperation with all government agencies and institutions, as well as the private sector, through the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It is committed to leveraging the enablers and incentives provided under the National ICV program to boost industrial growth and competitiveness, in addition to creating more high-quality jobs for Emiratis in the private sector. As an initiative of the National ICV program, the Industrialist Program will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals.”

"MoIAT has launched several initiatives that support growth and industrial competitiveness, such as Make it in the Emirates, the National ICV program and the Technology Transformation Program. These initiatives further enhance the industrial sector's competitive advantages and enablers, providing opportunities for local and international investors, while empowering national talents and developing capacities and skills."

HE Al Suwaidi noted that the MoU will create new opportunities: "The Industrialist Program will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialized jobs. The program will align national training programs to meet the requirements of factories. It will also reflect the commitment of ICV-certified companies to Emiratization.”

Supporting Emirati Talents

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, in the launch of the Industrialists Program to train and upskill Emirati talents for industry and technology jobs with companies in the field, which links Emiratisation requirements with the In-Country Value certification.

His Excellency said: “All our efforts are aimed at supporting the objectives of this MoU, including Nafis’ unique initiatives, which join other national initiatives, such as the In-Country Value Program, in supporting Emirati talents in the private sector. Collaboration across government entities is a positive and effective indicator in support of initiatives that empower national talents in the industry and advanced technology sectors. The industry sector is among the UAE’s strategic sectors that are expected to contribute to creating employment and training opportunities for Emiratis to participate and value to the sector’s growth and expansion.”

Vital Sectors

His Excellency Ahmad Al Nasser, Assistant Undersecretary of National Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: “Sustainable industries and technology sectors are a priority within the Emiratisation policy, as they are among the vital sectors that are capable of taking in our young Emirati talents who wish to contribute to shaping the UAE Centennial 2071. The UAE continues to encourage innovative sectors with high added value, new and sustainable production mechanisms, and support and empower young national talents to take the initiative and contribute effectively.”

He added: “This MoU aims to accelerate the Emiratisation rate and create new job opportunities in the private sector, especially in areas that shape the future. It also encourages our youth to take the path of industry entrepreneurship.”

His Excellency highlighted the significance of the private industry sector’s contribution to Emiratisation, and the increasing high-skilled jobs that majority of Emirati talent listed with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation occupy. He noted that this aligns with the target of increasing Emiratisation by 2% annually, reaching a 10% increase by 2026, which will “positively impact the local economy and the private sector.”Areas of cooperation

Areas of cooperation included in the MoU encompass launching the Industrialist Program and developing a training program for Emiratis in cooperation with training institutes and the industrial sector. MoIAT will link factories together under this program. A Special Emiratization Committee will also be established under the umbrella of the National ICV program, with MoIAT as its chair, and MoHRE and Nafis as members, to ensure the program's goals are accomplished.

MoIAT, MoHRE, and Nafis will launch a national campaign to create local industrial jobs. The three parties will coordinate on realizing the Industrialist Program's objectives. MoIAT will set up a process for exchanging information on Emiratization in cooperation with MoHRE and link it to ICV certification. Nafis will also finance and support training programs in accordance with the standards in force with regard to beneficiaries who meet the eligibility requirements for programs and initiatives.

National ICV program

The MoU aligns with MoIAT's strategic objective to support the UAE's industrial sector, enhance the national economy, and expand the National ICV program. Manufacturers spending in the national economy reached AED 53 billion in 2022, which helped increase Emiratization rates in the private sector. The growing domestic spend increased demand for national products and services. The National ICV program also achieved numerous milestones in 2022, most notably admitting 6 new entities into the program, bringing the total number of members to 20 local, federal and governmental agencies and national corporations.

Effective national partnerships

This MoU enhances MoIAT's integration and partnership with MoHRE and Nafis, which aligns with MoIAT's policies to promote, endorse, and encourage the industrial sector, strengthen the National ICV program, and boost the UAE’s attractiveness to investors.

MoHRE's role in the partnership is essential as it will upskill the local labor market. MoHRE is implementing a strategic plan that ensures the UAE's labor market empowers Emiratis and attracts talents to support the development of a knowledge-based economy.

Nafis aims to create sustainable human capital for the private sector. This supports the UAE's economy and helps to elevate the competitiveness of Emirati talents, enabling them to occupy jobs in the UAE's private sector.

