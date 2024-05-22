UAE President receives President of World Bank Group

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, on the sidelines of a ceremony honouring a number of international officials in recognition of their contributions to the success of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which was hosted by the UAE late last year.

During the meeting, which took place in Abu Dhabi, His Highness expressed his warm welcome to the President of the World Bank Group. The two sides discussed cooperation between UAE entities and the World Bank and opportunities to enhance collaboration.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority and Member of the Executive Council; Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office; and a number of officials.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.