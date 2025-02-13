UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

The UAE has been re-elected to the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for the period from 2025 to 2029.

This announcement was made during the 51st meeting of the UNWTO Regional Committee for the Middle East, held today in the Qatari capital, Doha, with the UAE delegation headed by Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting focused on discussing a range of tourism initiatives and projects to be undertaken through the committee, aimed at supporting the development and growth of the tourism sector in the region.

