UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, said the UAE prioritises strengthening joint Arab cooperation, in line with the country's firm commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at ensuring the interests of Arab peoples and enhancing their economic and social stability in a sustainable manner.

The minister was speaking during the meeting of the Economic and Social Council which was held at ministerial level today in the Saudi capital. He led UAE delegation to the meeting, which prepares for the 32nd Arab League Summit on May 19th.

“We are keen to strengthen the frameworks for economic integration among Arab nations and to adopt more open and accommodating policies, including the creation of a single customs union, which helps boost exports and imports and supports the growth of Arab trade exchange, within the framework of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, which aims to stimulate shared investments that will help to create thousands of jobs,” the minister added.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.