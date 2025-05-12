UAE’s Gateway to the European Union and Dominance in High-End Investment

Recently, the United Arab Emirates announced a landmark commitment of US$40 billion to invest in Italy across a variety of strategic sectors. This announcement was made during an official visit that also served to strengthen bilateral ties and outline future cooperation.

The investment will support a broad spectrum of initiatives, including the economy, defense, energy, space, and the promotion of cultural heritage. Additional areas of mutual interest include connectivity, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, water solutions, ICT, SMEs and startups, agriculture, civil aviation, education, culture, healthcare, and infrastructure.

While these sectors present considerable opportunity, tourism and luxury remain the true engines of the Italian economy. In 2023, travel and tourism generated €215 billion – amounting to 10.5% of Italy’s GDP – with further growth projected for 2024. Italy’s global leadership in luxury is well established, being home to iconic names such as Ferrari and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Given this, the UAE – already a key global player in luxury real estate, hospitality, and high-end retail – is now well positioned to deepen its footprint in Europe through strategic infrastructure and high-end development projects.

Breaking Records and Borders

In 2024, Italy welcomed a record 65 million international visitors. The luxury segment alone generated €9 billion in direct tourist spending, contributing to 12.8 million overnight stays and 4.5 million arrivals. By 2025, luxury tourism is projected to reach 4.6 million arrivals and over 12.9 million overnight stays.

Italy is also a magnet for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking exclusive real estate and second homes. A combination of favourable tax policies, transparent markets, cultural richness, safety, and a premium lifestyle make it one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for affluent buyers.

In many ways, Italy mirrors the UAE, which has seen similar success in cultivating a global investment hub. However, establishing a long-term presence in the Mediterranean also opens the door to deeper engagement with the European Union. Strong economic partnerships with countries like Italy could play a crucial role in advancing wider trade and investment frameworks between the UAE and the EU.

This strategic alignment is not just about economics – it is also about elevating cultural ties, leading the luxury market in Europe, and supporting sustainability and heritage efforts, strengthening the UAE’s role as a forward-looking global investor.

Historic Significance and Modern Appeal

Italy stands as a cultural superpower with immense investment potential. While it may not house a financial capital like London, its unparalleled heritage and lifestyle appeal offer a unique edge that cannot be replicated.

Cities like Rome, Florence, and Milan are internationally renowned for their art, design, and architectural heritage. High demand for immersive luxury experiences has driven the success of projects like Hotel Romeo Roma – designed by Zaha Hadid Architects and located within the historic Palazzo Capponi – where rooms start at €2,600 per night. Italy’s 5-star hotel segment is expected to grow from 682 properties in 2024 to 712 in 2025.

Beyond the cities, rural Italy – especially regions like Umbria – offers serene landscapes ideal for wellness-focused tourism and high-end living. These locations have become increasingly attractive to HNWIs, particularly after the pandemic and the rise in remote working.

A prime example is the Antognolla Resort and Residences, set on a 560-hectare estate. Upon completion, it will feature a restored 12th-century castle, turnkey residences, a luxury hotel, wellness centre, and an award-winning golf course. The development adheres to LEED principles, blending high-end living with environmental responsibility – a growing priority in luxury real estate globally.

This model of sustainable, luxury rural development is gaining traction among international investors. The UAE, with its rising leadership in sustainable architecture and infrastructure, is well positioned to support and scale similar ventures across Europe.

Growing interest from mobile global wealth supports this direction. In 2024, 134,000 HNWIs relocated globally, with strong inflows to the UAE, USA, and Italy. In 2025, that number is expected to increase to 142,000.

Italy’s appeal lies not only in its quality of life but also in its attractive fiscal framework. With a flat tax regime and favourable visa pathways – including investor, digital nomad, and passive income visas – the country now ranks third globally for the most diverse mix of foreign property ownership.

Demand for Italian luxury real estate is expected to grow, driven by a blend of lifestyle and economic rationality. While other sectors like automotive and AI hold great promise, channeling a portion of the UAE’s US$40 billion investment into high-end infrastructure and real estate could yield lasting returns – both financially and strategically.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.