UAE-Saudi Coordination Council forms seven committees addressing 26 development fields

By WAM

The Executive Committee of the UAE-Saudi Coordination Council announced the launch of seven joint committees at its second meeting in Riyadh Monday as part of the two countries' ongoing collaboration to integrate financial markets & investment; industry & energy; environment & housing; tourism & media; human development; politics; and military & security.

The meeting was convened under the framework of implementing a joint integration vision between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in terms of the economy, development and the military, as well as to intensify their cooperation on issues of common interest. The committee aims to guarantee cooperation and promote partnership opportunities between the two countries within the council, as well as to measure their performance, guarantee the sustainability of their plans, ensure the success of their joint initiatives, and monitor the work of relevant teams in various sectors.

Under the chairmanship of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Bin Mazyad Al Tuwaijri, Minister of Economy and Planning, the committee addressed a number of joint strategic initiatives to accelerate cooperation across 26 development fields.

"The UAE-Saudi Coordination council sets a role model for integration thanks to the unlimited support of the two countries’ leadership and their tireless efforts to unleash synergy for the best interests of our people," said Al Gergawi.

"The package of projects and initiatives reviewed by the Council’s Executive committee corroborates the fertile ground for cooperation between the two sisterly nations to launch new projects and complete the programmes launched over the past period. We are looking forward to tapping fresh vistas of collaboration across new sectors, including health and space, among others."

"The rapid regional and global developments entail more synergy to create a better future for our people," he added.

Al Tuwaijri said that the Saudi-UAE Council seeks to "ensure sustainable and all-embracing development for the two countries while sustaining the ongoing strategic integration that strengthens the global and regional status of the two nations and achieves their peoples’ ambitions for more prosperity and development.''