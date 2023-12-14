UAE selected to chair World Bank’s Cloud Computing Working Group

The selection recognises the UAE’s role as a global leader in digital transformation

Hamad Al Mansoori: This selection reflects the exceptional reputation the UAE enjoys, which has been shaped by the leadership’s vision

The Group has developed a framework of best practices for computing, which offers recommendations for World Bank teams to implement



The UAE has been appointed to chair the World Bank’s Cloud Computing Working Group, in recognition of the country’s remarkable progress in advanced technology and digitalisation, as well as its role as a global leader in digital transformation.



The selection also acknowledges the UAE’s success in applying international best practices in cloud computing, and supporting government entities and private-sector companies to transition to cloud computing systems by implementing the most advanced cyber solutions to protect data.



Previously co-chaired by Singapore and the United Kingdom, the Cloud Computing Working Group brings together 27 countries, international organisations, and leading companies, with an aim to advance global standards and practices in cloud computing, fostering innovation and sustainable digital development.



His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “The UAE’s selection to chair the World Bank’s Cloud Computing Working Group reflects the exceptional reputation the country enjoys, shaped by the vision of its leadership. In the UAE, we have always worked – and continue to work – according to a clear roadmap towards a future of leadership and excellence, embracing the latest technologies, including cloud computing, which is a key pillar of smart cities and digitalised knowledge societies. Working through international platforms, such as the World Bank, allows us to interact with experiences of likeminded pioneers, exchanging insight and experiences to benefit all parties involved.”



Dr. Bushra AlBlooshi, Senior Consultant Research and Innovation at Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC), an affiliate of Digital Dubai, chaired the Group’s meeting on 28 November 2023.



“The UAE’s appointment to chair the World Bank’s Cloud Computing Working Group demonstrates the leading position that the country has come to occupy in the field of future technologies in general, and cloud computing in particular,” Dr. AlBlooshi said. “Guided by the vision of its wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in asserting its presence on the world stage as a technological innovation hub, an inspiring model for digital transformation, and an example to be emulated in building a digitalised knowledge economy and society that enhance people’s happiness and wellbeing.”



With effective contributions from the UAE, the World Bank’s Cloud Computing Working Group developed the GovTech Procurement Practice Note, which offers comprehensive recommendations to World Bank teams and other countries on how to prepare for the application of GovTech systems. The note serves as a blueprint outlining a five-step GovTech procurement framework to guide readers through a strategic and holistic plan for the design, procurement and implementation of GovTech solutions.



Dr. Bushra AlBlooshi explained that the report was designed to improve guidance offered to countries around the world in the fields of data security and safeguarding digital clouds. “The Practice Note provides countries with the insight needed to confront these challenges. It includes a reliable roadmap for implementing potential solutions and procuring GovTech to improve government services and information systems,” she said. “With its meaningful contributions to the development of this report, the UAE is setting a global standard in driving digital transformation.”



The World Bank launched GovTech Working Groups to provide thought leadership, facilitate the exchange of ideas, and support the development of new GovTech solutions. The Cloud Computing Working Group, which includes 27 member governments, private sector organisations, think tanks, and international organisations, has played a pivotal role in advising and providing input on the Cloud Computing How-to-Note produced by the World Bank GovTech Team.



For more information, please visit the official website of the World Bank via the link:

https://www.worldbank.org/en/programs/govtech/working-groups-2.









