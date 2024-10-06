UAE showcases future-ready government at Berlin GovTech Centre launch

The UAE government marked its participation in the official inauguration of the Global Government Technology Centre (GGTC) in Berlin. This pioneering centre, a collaborative effort between the World Economic Forum and GovTech Campus Deutschland, is dedicated to unlocking the transformative potential of digital technologies in reshaping public services on a global scale.

As the latest addition to the World Economic Forum’s Fourth Industrial Revolution network, the GGTC is the first centre solely focused on advancing GovTech solutions to accelerate digital transformation across governments worldwide. The opening ceremony saw the attendance of Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, along with Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, and Dr. Markus Richter, State Secretary at Germany’s Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community and Federal Government Commissioner for Information Technology.

Mohammed bin Taliah reaffirmed the UAE’s steadfast commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to boost operational efficiency and enhance the quality of government services. He emphasised that the UAE’s approach is grounded in a firm belief in technology’s vital role in driving development, modernisation, and future readiness within the government sector.

Commenting on the UAE’s participation, Bin Taliah noted, "Our involvement in the launch of the Global Government Technology Centre underscores our dedication to fostering global cooperation in deploying technology to enhance digital government services. This reflects the UAE’s strategic vision for a tech-driven government sector, one that promotes innovation, collaboration, and the provision of swift, seamless, and intuitive services for our citizens." He also commended the collaboration between the German government and the World Economic Forum, highlighting the GGTC’s role in streamlining and supporting digital transformation efforts across governments.

Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, stated, "Governments around the world are facing unprecedented challenges to leverage new technologies to build more inclusive societies at a time when public confidence is more critical than ever. The Global Government Technology Centre in Berlin will act as a hub for innovation and experimentation and will provide an opportunity to empower citizens."

Manuel Kilian, Director-General of the GGTC, emphasised the significance of international cooperation in the GovTech sector. He remarked, "The primary goal of the centre is to enhance collaboration and knowledge exchange, enabling governments to learn from one another and make collective progress that will benefit societies globally." Kilian acknowledged the UAE government’s valuable contribution to the event, particularly through its presentation on the Remote Judiciary Services project, which showcased the UAE’s distinguished experience in leveraging technology to improve lives.

In this context, Mohammed bin Taliah participated in a session titled "Making Remote Judiciary Services Work", where he shared key insights from the UAE's digital transformation journey, with a particular focus on the Ministry of Justice’s pioneering project that enables fully digital and remote court proceedings. This initiative transforms the judicial process into a secure and efficient digital experience, saving time and resources for all stakeholders. The project utilises advanced digital enablers like the UAE Pass (digital identity), digital wallet, digital signature and seal, and other technological solutions embedded within the UAE’s robust digital infrastructure.

Additionally, Mohammed bin Taliah engaged in a fireside chat moderated by Lars Zimmermann, a member of the GovTech Campus Germany Board of Directors, discussing key milestones in the UAE’s digital transformation. He also joined a panel discussion on "How Can Technology Create Public Value?" alongside Eva Maydell, Member of the European Parliament; Dr. Markus Richter; and Marc Reinhardt, Executive Vice President at Capgemini, to explore the broader impact of technology in enhancing governance and public value.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.