UAE to host WTO Parliamentary Conference next year

The Steering Committee of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Parliamentary Conference approved the UAE's request to host the organisation's conference, in cooperation and partnership with the Federal National Council (FNC), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the European Parliament, on the sidelines of the WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13), hosted by Abu Dhabi in the first quarter of 2024.

The UAE's hosting of the international event underscores the ongoing cooperation and partnership between the FNC and the IPU and continues the UAE’s diplomatic successes at international parliamentary events.

The country’s hosting of MC13 is also in line with its prominent stature as a member of the WTO, being a key player in the world's multi-lateral trade system.

The participants of the 51st session of the WTO Parliamentary Conference’s Steering Committee lauded the UAE’s efforts to host MC13 and the organisation's parliamentary conference, a joint project between the IPU and the European Parliament aimed at ensuring the WTO's transparency.

Marwan Al Muhairi, FNC Member and the UAE Representative at the Committee, stressed that the UAE is keen to support the multi-lateral trade agenda in light of its strategic location on the world trade map, its stature as a core part of the international trade system, and its support for the efforts aimed at creating a global economic system that is fair, sustainable, flexible and comprehensive.

