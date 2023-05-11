UAEFTS processed 74.5 million transactions in 2022: CBUAE

UAE Funds Transfer System (UAEFTS) processed 74.5 million transactions in 2022 worth AED 4.9 trillion for retail transfers, a 23.1% increase in volume and 26.9% increase in value, respectively, compared to 2021, according to the 2022 Annual Report issued by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today.

Figures revealed by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) 2022 Annual Report showed that institutional transfers were 634,000, worth AED 7.8 trillion, which represented an increase of 17.9% in volume and 36.2% in value, from 2021.

