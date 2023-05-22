Unbelievable Savings: Get 90% Off Top Brands in Dubai Starting May 26th!

Shopping enthusiasts are preparing for a unique experience during the weekend with the launch of the "3 Days of Super Sale" event, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment from May 26th to 28th. Participating shopping centers and stores will offer discounts of up to 90% on products from leading local and international brands in the city.

The "3 Days of Super Sale" event provides discounts on fashion, clothing, beauty, furniture, electronics, and other products offered by major brands such as Kiko Milano, Sephora, Bath & Body Works, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Rivoli, Homes R Us, IKEA, Jashanmal, Marks & Spencer, Lacoste, Peter England, Sharaf DG, Aldo, Al Jaber Opticals, and many more. The shopping centers and destinations participating in this event include Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Shindagha, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Circle Mall, Mercato Mall, Town Centre, The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence, Bluewaters, City Walk, The Outlet Village, and many other shopping centers.

In addition to great discounts, there is an opportunity to win exciting prizes. Members of the "SHARE" program by Majid Al Futtaim can participate in the "SHARE Super Sale Millionaire" to win one million SHARE points by spending AED 300 or more in a single purchase or multiple purchases, and then electronically scanning the receipts through the SHARE app to automatically enter the draw. The winner's name will be announced on June 5th.

You can also win additional points through the Tickit program by spending AED 200 or more at participating retail outlets to enter the draw for the grand prize. One winner will receive 50,000 Tickit points worth AED 50,000. For more information, visit the website: Gettickit.com or the Tickit page on Facebook.

Don't miss the shopping opportunity throughout Dubai provided by the "3 Days of Super Sale" event. For more information, please follow our social media accounts @StyledByDubai and @CelebrateDubai, and visit the website: www.3daysupersale.com.

