Unifeeder triples intra-Mediterranean market share with region leading growth.

Unifeeder, part of DP World Marine Services, achieved remarkable growth in the intra-Mediterranean trade sector in 2024, tripling its market share to 4.3% and solidifying its position as a key regional operator.

According to global shipping industry analysts, Alphaliner, Unifeeder recorded the highest capacity growth of all carriers in the region, positioning it among the top six operators in the Mediterranean by deployed capacity.

Unifeeder’s fleet in the Mediterranean now includes 20 container ships with a total capacity of 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), bringing it on par with global shipping leader COSCO SHIPPING Lines in the region. Over the past twelve months, Unifeeder has launched seven new intra-Mediterranean services, adding 10,600 TEU of capacity and increasing its average vessel size to 1,186 TEU.



These strategic moves reflect Unifeeder’s ability to meet the evolving needs of regional trade and enhance connectivity across the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

Later this month, Unifeeder will expand its services in the Black Sea, further strengthening its regional presence. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for seamless intra-regional trade solutions while supporting businesses with reliable and flexible logistics.

Ganesh Raj, Global Chief Operating Officer of DP World Marine Services, said: "Unifeeder’s success in the intra-Mediterranean and Black Sea regions reflects our ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics and deliver tailored solutions to the changing needs of our customers. By expanding our services and fleet, we are meeting the growing demand for intra-regional connectivity and creating long-term value for our customers. These achievements demonstrate the critical role of regional operators in supporting global trade and strengthening supply chains."

The intra-Mediterranean trade sector has seen overall capacity expansion by 9.3% - almost 50,000 TEUs, compared to December 2023. Within this growing market, Unifeeder’s market share has surged from 1.5% to 4.3%, moving it up five places to the sixth spot among the largest operators in the region by deployed capacity. This growth is directly linked to a shift in trade dynamics, with mainline operators outsourcing intra-regional services to more agile operators like Unifeeder.

Martin Gaard, CEO of Unifeeder A/S, commented: "The shipping industry is going through profound shifts, with geopolitical and economic factors driving the need for more agile and responsive supply chain solutions. Our growth in the intra-Mediterranean market and expansion in the Black Sea reflect our strategic focus on meeting these demands. By offering reliable, flexible and efficient regional services, we enable our customers to navigate these complexities, reduce operational complexity, and enhance their market reach. The growth we have seen last year underscores our role as a trusted partner to businesses seeking cost-effective and sustainable shipping options in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Unifeeder’s sustained investment in the Mediterranean and Black Sea aligns with DP World Marine Services’ vision to connect markets and simplify trade for businesses worldwide. By leveraging DP World’s global network and expertise, Unifeeder continues to deliver flexible, reliable, and sustainable solutions, ensuring seamless trade in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

