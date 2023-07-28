United Arab Emirates Temporarily Bans Export and Re-Export of Rice

The Ministry of Economy announced on Friday, July 28, 2023, that it would temporarily ban the export and re-export of rice outside the country for four months. This decision was made in order to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of rice in the local market.

The decision prohibits the export and re-export of rice that is originating from the Republic of India, which was imported into the UAE, including free zones, after July 20, 2023. This applies to all types of rice that fall under the Harmonized System code of the Common External Tariff (1006), which are:

Husked rice (white rice)

Husked rice (brown rice)

Parboiled rice, whether polished or glazed

Broken rice

The Ministry of Economy explained that companies that wish to export or re-export these types of rice must apply to the Ministry of Economy for an export permit outside the country. This application must be supported by all documents and certificates that help to verify the data related to the shipment to be exported, in terms of origin, date of transaction, and any other requirements that the Ministry may require in this regard.

The Ministry also noted that companies that wish to export or re-export types and products of rice that are not originating from the Republic of India, must apply to the Ministry of Economy in order to obtain an export permit outside the country. This application must be supported by all documents and certificates that support the verification of the origin of the shipment to be exported outside the country.

The Ministry confirmed that the export permit for rice products that it will issue to companies will be valid for 30 days from the date of its issuance and must be submitted to the concerned customs administration, in order to complete the customs procedures for exporting the shipment outside the country. The application must be submitted electronically through the email address e.economy@antidumping, or directly to the headquarters of the Ministry of Economy to submit it. The Ministry notes that this decision is automatically renewable unless a decision is issued to cancel it.

