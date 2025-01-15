US Bans Chinese, Russian Tech in Smart Cars to Guard National Security

The United States has enacted sweeping rules to bar Chinese and Russian technologies in smart cars, marking a significant step to protect national security and secure its automotive supply chain.

The regulations, announced by the Commerce Department on Tuesday, prohibit the sale of connected vehicles equipped with Chinese or Russian software or hardware. The ban applies to passenger vehicles for the 2027 model year and beyond, even if assembled in the US. Hardware restrictions will take effect for model year 2030, while software bans will begin earlier in 2027.

The rules primarily target passenger vehicles under 10,001 pounds (4,536 kg), with separate regulations for commercial vehicles like trucks and buses expected in the near future.

Protecting American Roads

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized the critical need to shield Americans from potential exploitation through connected vehicle technologies. Modern vehicles, equipped with cameras, microphones, and GPS, are highly vulnerable to data breaches that could expose sensitive personal information.

“This targeted approach ensures that foreign adversaries’ technologies remain off American roads,” Raimondo said, referencing concerns about China and Russia.

Undersecretary Alan Estevez highlighted how integrated systems in cars could pose significant threats. “Your car knows more about you than your closest friends,” he warned, noting that a software update could render vehicles inoperable or compromise critical infrastructure.

Strategic Moves Amid Global Tensions

This decision follows months of consultation with industry experts and public input. It aligns with broader efforts by the Biden administration to counter foreign technological influence, including restrictions on advanced AI-enabling chips and discussions on banning Chinese drones.

China has criticized the measures, with embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu urging the US to avoid politicizing economic and trade matters, arguing that such policies disrupt global supply chains and harm American industries.

The Broader Context

This ban coincides with Washington's aim to bolster its auto industry while reducing dependence on Beijing's supply chain. Currently, Chinese automaker BYD operates a bus factory in California, while Chinese-owned brands like Volvo and Lotus maintain US-based facilities.

The move also complements the administration’s tariff policies, including a 100% tax on electric vehicles imported from China, which leads the global EV market.

What’s Next?

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, the future of these policies remains uncertain. However, the Biden administration’s latest push underscores the growing importance of protecting US technology infrastructure from foreign adversaries.

With this decisive action, the US is setting a precedent for safeguarding its roads and advancing the security of its automotive innovations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.