Uzbekistan to Boost IT Exports to $5 Billion by 2030

Uzbekistan plans to increase its IT exports to $5 billion by 2030, according to Farkhad Ibragimov, CEO of the country's IT Park. The IT Park is a state-backed initiative that aims to accelerate the growth of the BPO and IT outsourcing industry in Uzbekistan.

Ibragimov told delegates at the Uzbekistan Outsourcing Forum that the country's young and growing population, its strong infrastructure, and its government support programs make it well-positioned to achieve this goal.

"With a population of 36 million and an average age of 29, Uzbekistan's young and growing population is ideally positioned to succeed in the IT sphere," Ibragimov said. "Ninety-nine percent of the country has internet access and more than 25,000 students graduate from university annually."

The IT Park offers a range of incentives to companies that operate in Uzbekistan, including tax breaks, free office space, and grants for staff training. The IT Park also has a number of programs to help companies export their services.

As of today, there are more than 1,400 IT Park resident companies, which employ about 24,000 professionals. Ibragimov expects that by 2030, there will be more than 300,000 professionals employed by 10,000 companies in the country's IT outsourcing industry.

Uzbekistan's IT sector is growing rapidly, and the country is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for foreign investment. The government's commitment to developing the IT sector is expected to help Uzbekistan achieve its goal of becoming a major player in the global IT industry.

