WGS supports shared vision for global economic, trade exchange: Yemeni official

Dr. Nasser Saleh El-Harbi, senior official from the Yemeni Ministry of Finance, has hailed the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024 as a pivotal platform for nations to exchange invaluable insights and knowledge.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the pre-summit day of WGS 2024's Eighth Arab Fiscal Forum, El-Harbi emphasised the WGS's role in fostering economic, commercial, and broader integration among Arab nations.

He underlined that the Arab Fiscal Forum focuses on showcasing the efforts and reforms undertaken by Arab governments to strengthen financial policies. El-Harbi also underscored Yemen's participation in the forum to showcase its ongoing economic and financial developments.

